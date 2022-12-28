The rise of podcasts have contributed so much to conversations had across Black culture. Although nowadays it may seem like everyone has one, there are a myriad of podcasts that are of great quality and carry unique perspectives on different topics.

If you are looking to get into the world of podcasting or discover new shows to get you into a creative headspace, here are a variety of podcasts that speak to all types of folks and opinions.

Hosted by media personalities Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay, Higher Learning is a cultural digest on all things controversial in our society at the current moment. Lathan and Lindsay break down viral moments and take listeners on an adventure through their well-versed storytelling and knowledge base.

NPR's podcast Code Switch holds space for nuanced dialogue surrounding important conversations about race and culture. Facilitated by journalists of color, each conversation includes a touch of comedic relief, facts and reflections based on lived experience.

Jemele Hill has been one to shake the table when it comes to sharing her thoughts. Because of her unbothered nature, she pushes the boundary for unfiltered conversation while taking on some of the biggest names in culture across the genres of news, pop culture, politics, and sports.

Michelle Buteau and Jordan Carlos know how to bring the funny. And, they also bring the real when it comes to discussing how to essentially be a functioning adult.

Marriage and relationships aren't always sunshine and roses. Yvette and Glen Henry, who have become well-known for their parenting and family based YouTube channel and social media presence, give their raw takes on the ins and outs of marriage and how to navigate its daily challenges and successes.

Kirk Franklin, one of the most influential figures in gospel music and beyond, always comes with a good spirit and encouraging word. His podcast, currently in its second season, is no different and touches upon faith, relationships and inspirational advice straight from the heart. Franklin also brings on to his show, notable Black guests such as Dr. Bernice A. King, Angelica Ross and John Boyega.