Diapers are a baby care necessity parents use over and over again, and we spend a big chunk of our income on these essential items. In fact, the cost of disposable diapers per baby averages $840 a year, according to RealDiapers.org. Unfortunately, when browsing the shelves of major retail stores, you won’t come across many Black-owned diaper brands. But that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. You just have to know where to find them.

Although they’re typically sold online or in specialty boutiques, there are several Black-owned diaper companies you can choose from. Check out these options and consider buying Black for this necessary recurring expense for your precious tyke.

Proudly

Proudly Soft & Absorbent Diapers, $10, proudly.com. Image: Courtesy of Proudly

Co-founded by celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Proudly's products are created in collaboration with a dermatologist of color specifically for babies with melanated skin. The Black-owned diaper brand’s ultra-absorbent disposable diapers feature a wetness indicator, stretchy waistband, plant-based core, and shea butter moisture layer to help prevent irritation.

Cultured Diapers

Cultured Diapers Pretty Cultured (remix), $25, cultureddiapers.com. Image: Courtesy of Cultured Diapers

Cultured Diapers founder and CEO Destiney Mohammed created her affordable and sustainable cloth diaper brand with the goal of normalizing cloth diapering in underserved communities. The retro-themed diaper company is inspired by 90s Black pop culture, with prints in its U.N.I.T.Y. Black History Collection being named after songs by artists like Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley and India Arie.

Shine Cloth

Shine Cloth Neon Glow, $36, shinecloth.com. Image: Courtesy of Shine Cloth

Deja Allison, the owner of Shine Cloth, credits cloth diapers with saving her life. After giving birth to her son as a 19-year-old student, she sometimes found herself having to choose between buying diapers and eating. She made the switch to cloth , which eventually led to the idea of creating her own cloth diaper company. There are Shine Cloth diaper prints representing Black pride, Black pop culture, Juneteenth and social justice.

CooperRose Baby

CooperRose Baby Organic Tie Fitted, $50, cooperrosebaby.com. Image: CooperRose Baby

Derrin Moore launched her eco-friendly brand CooperRose Baby as a way to advocate for natural parenting in communities where parents may lack support or where they may be unaware of natural options. Utilizing local craftsmanship and small-batch manufacturing, the company creates cloth diapers using natural, breathable materials like hemp, organic cotton, and flax linen.

TinkyPoo

Tinky Poo Space Traveler, $14, tinkypoo.com. Image: Courtesy of Tinky Poo

TinkyPoo was created by Nadiyah Spencer, a mother and production expert who realized that Black babies were not being represented in the prints and images that appeared on diapers. The company’s super-absorbent disposable diapers are produced from plant-based materials and are available in prints featuring Black babies, Pan-African flags, Black power fists and tribal patterns.

West Coast Dipes

West Coast Dipes Black Lives Matter Cover, $12, crunchyboutique.net. Image: Courtesy of West Coast Dipes

West Coast Dipes co-founders Keema, Brandon, and Lauren launched their brand in 2018 to offer affordable, high-quality products for natural-minded families and their babies. The company’s name and logo, as well as the names of the diapers, pay homage to the founders’ home state of California.

Forever My Babies

Forever My Babies Black Girl Mermaids, $10, forevermybabies.com. Image: Courtesy of Forever My Babies

Created by Victoria La Roche, Forever My Babies supports vulnerable communities by donating cloth diapers to families in need and raising funds to support social justice and equality. The brand offers affordable, super-absorbent, and leak-resistant cloth diapers made with features like stay-dry tummy panels, stain-resistant lining, cross-over snaps and an extra large back pocket opening. Its large variety of prints includes Black mermaids, Black Panther, and Black political figures.