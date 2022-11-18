The best part of the holiday season is eating, of course. There's something about gathering with loved ones to indulge in your favorite dishes, but honestly, the work that goes into meal preparations and hosting can become exhausting. That's why the holiday break is a perfect time to get out and try local dining establishments—especially Black-owned restaurants.

After all, you've worked hard over the year and deserve to treat yourself to a nice meal prepared at the hands of some of the country's best Black chefs. With the continued emergence of quality Black-owned restaurants around the country, the decision to choose just one can be a bit daunting, but your taste buds will thank you for it.

Whether you're in New York, Los Angeles or a city somewhere in between, here are a few Black-owned restaurants to support in your downtime over the holiday break.

Georgia Brown’s, Washington, D.C.

Georgia Brown’s serves up some of the Potomac's best dishes, and the fried green tomatoes and crab-stuffed shrimp are not to be missed. The restaurant is running a special holiday menu as well. As it prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2023, now is a perfect time to partake in this fine dining experience. Who knows, you might run into Vice President Kamala Harris or Real Housewives of Potomac Karen Huger. Either way, you’re in for a wonderful experience.

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, New Orleans

Dooky Chase’s is legendary in New Orleans. Founded by the late Emma and Dooky Chase Sr. in 1941, the upscale establishment has served as a meeting spot for many prominent Black Americans in the realms of civil rights, entertainment, and more. Can't miss dishes include the Louisiana Redfish, Dooky's seafood platter, and chicken a la Dooky.

Post & Beam, Los Angeles

This buzzy L.A. spot celebrated its 10th-anniversary last year. With a bottomless mimosa brunch happening every weekend, Post & Beam is the perfect place to soak up a little sun with friends and loved ones over amazing food and drinks this holiday season. The restaurant is open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday as well.

Breakfast at Barney's, Atlanta

Deemed Atlanta's premiere breakfast eatery, Breakfast at Barney's is your go-to when the leftover turkey just won't suffice. Since 1978, this Southern-inspired restaurant has been serving up some of the region's best shrimp and grits, lamb and eggs, and a laundry list of delicious cocktails. If you want to go for something a little more fancy, ask for the 24-karat gold pancakes and a bottle of champagne.

The Park Supper Club, Chicago

A newbie to Chicago's dining scene, The Park Supper Club is heavily inspired by the Roaring Twenties. From the black and white photos of Black jazz greats to the live music being played as you enjoy your meal, this is an excellent choice for a nice family outing. Start with the 'Big Easy' gumbo before moving on to steak frites as your main course.

Sylvia's, New York City

Over the years, Sylvia’s Restaurant has built up a reputation as a cultural landmark with tasty soul food and warm customer service. Founded by the late Miss Sylvia Woods in 1962, her homecooked recipes are still on display present day. If you happen to visit on a Wednesday, you’ll also be treated to live music. You can’t beat that.

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails, Detroit

Detroit may be known as the birthplace of Motown, but the city also has a growing restaurant scene, too. Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails is a quaint, upscale establishment with plenty of mouthwatering dishes, including a charred prime ribeye, sesame ginger salmon, shrimp scampi, as well as a berry pomegranate cheesecake that will have you licking your spoon.