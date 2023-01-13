Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a great civil rights leader and a complicated man. 55 year later after his death, a great deal is still misunderstood about who he is and what he stood for.

Here are several films outlining who Dr. King was and why he's still relevant to us in this day and age.

Selma

This Ava DuVernay-directed film focuses on the continued fight for equality post the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Martin Luther King Jr.(played by David Oyelowo) and his allies band together and initiate the historic march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery, Alabama as a means of encouraging the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Our Friend, Martin

This animated film is the perfect way to introduce young children to the legacy and principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The 1999 movie follows two teenagers as they journey back in time to witness Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in action.

Focusing on personal accounts from those who knew him, King in the Wilderness reflects on the last few years of the civil rights leader's life leading up to his assassination.

Eyes on the Prize

A major contributor to the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr envisioned a world where all people could co-exist peacefully. However, he was not alone in this mission. This award-winning 14-part documentary follows those who participated in the movement alongside him.

MLK/FBI

The FBI kept a close watch on Martin Luther King Jr., and since his death, more information has been released about the declassified files the government organization kept on him. This documentary explores this in greater detail and the FBI's motivations for monitoring him so excessively.

I Am MLK Jr.

I Am MLK Jr. is a comprehensive look at Dr. King during his formative years. The film includes commentary from Al Sharpton, John Lewis, Carmelo Anthony, Andrew Young and more.

Boycott

Jeffrey Wright stars as the civil rights icon in this film. The 1991 movie showcases the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, which occurred after the unlawful arrest of Rosa Parks, and the events that ensued afterward.