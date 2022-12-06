Figuring out the perfect gifts for the host or hostess in your life can be hard. They're typically the ones who already have everything, because it's how they always execute the perfect dinner party or kickback. Rather than racking your brain searching for new items they may not have, simply gift them with things that will come in handy for their next event or things they try to keep stocked for those 'just-in-case' moments.

From cocktail mixers and kitchenware to fragrant candles that fill any space, here are some of the perfect gifts to get the host or hostess in your life this holiday season.

Estelle Colored Wine Stemware- Set of 6 Made in Charleston, South Carolina, this Black-owned brand creates some of the most elevated colored glassware you will find. Customize a set for your friend or family member, or choose a set in their favorite color. The options are endless. Price: $185-$195 Buy Here

Carbonadi Vodka Gift a taste of luxury with this premium, high-end Black-owned Vodka that is filtered through black diamonds and sold in some of the most upscale hotels, including: Four Seasons, Carbone, The Beverly Hills Hotel and more. Price: $68 Buy Here

8-Piece Bartender Shaker Set The brushed gold, stainless steel set will make your fave feel like royalty. The 8-piece set is a great addition for any bar cart and will certainly be a conversation starter during the next dinner party. Price: $90 Buy Here

Owen's American Tonic Made with the purest ingredients like quinine and a splash of citrus, this tonic will elevate your favorite host or hostess' cocktail game when mixed with nearly any spirit. Price: $6 Buy Here

Lit Brooklyn's Limited Edition Willow Candle This Black-woman owned brand is always hand-poured with love and from the owner's Brooklyn home. The limited edition Willow scent features notes of sandalwood, lavender and a touch of hibiscus for nearly 60-hours of burn time. Price: $42 Buy Here

Ayesha Curry Copper Nonstick Roasting Pan Who said pots and pans couldn't be stylish? Your favorite dinner party host will be thrilled when they see this beauty. The 11x15 pan has convertible roasting racks for any size cut of meat or even veggies. Price: $32 Buy Here