Back in the day, celebs like Kanye West, Pharrell, and Sean "Diddy" Combs made the preppy classic cool with popular culture and the hip hop set. Just like T-shirts, polo shirts are versatile and can be styled and worn in many different ways. Wear it untucked with your jeans or khakis to give the traditional look some low-key swag. Or, pair it with a suit and sneakers to give a more of a mod, hipster vibe. Whatever you choose, just do you.

Below is a curation of stylish polo shirts from our fave go-to brands such as Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. 

Image: courtesy of Ralph Lauren.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Graphic Polo Shirt, $198, ralphlauren.com
Image: courtesy of Abercrombie.

Abercrombie & Fitch Colorblock Rugby Polo, $45, abercrombie.com
Image: courtesy of Lacoste. 

Lacoste Regular Fit Striped Cotton Polo, $81, lacoste.com
Image: courtesy of Helmut Lang. 

Helmut Lang Terry Polo, $345, helmutlang.com
Image: courtesy of Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Winstead Stripe Sankaty Polo, $95, vineyardvines.com
Image: courtesy of Orlebar Brown

Orlebar Brown Candy Tailored Fit Towelling Resort Polo Shirt, $175, orlebarbrown.com
Image: courtesy of Reiss. 

Reiss Open Collar Polo T-shirt, $125, reiss.com
