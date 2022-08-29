Back in the day, celebs like Kanye West, Pharrell, and Sean "Diddy" Combs made the preppy classic cool with popular culture and the hip hop set. Just like T-shirts, polo shirts are versatile and can be styled and worn in many different ways. Wear it untucked with your jeans or khakis to give the traditional look some low-key swag. Or, pair it with a suit and sneakers to give a more of a mod, hipster vibe. Whatever you choose, just do you.

Below is a curation of stylish polo shirts from our fave go-to brands such as Vineyard Vines, Ralph Lauren and Lacoste.

Image: courtesy of Ralph Lauren.



Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Graphic Polo Shirt, $198, ralphlauren.com

Image: courtesy of Abercrombie.



Abercrombie & Fitch Colorblock Rugby Polo, $45, abercrombie.com

Image: courtesy of Lacoste.



Lacoste Regular Fit Striped Cotton Polo, $81, lacoste.com

Image: courtesy of Helmut Lang.



Helmut Lang Terry Polo, $345, helmutlang.com



Image: courtesy of Vineyard Vines



Vineyard Vines Winstead Stripe Sankaty Polo, $95, vineyardvines.com

Image: courtesy of Orlebar Brown



Orlebar Brown Candy Tailored Fit Towelling Resort Polo Shirt, $175, orlebarbrown.com