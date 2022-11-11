The premiere of the highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here and fans are ready to partake in the wonder that is Wakanda. Since the film's initial release in 2018, many have deeply indulged in the spirit that the phenomenon has created and become worthy of the title "superfan."

If you're looking to get into the Wakandan spirit, look no further than these latest Black Panther collaborations and experiences from these brands.

MAC Cosmetics

If you're planning a royal outfit for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, then getting your hands on MAC Cosmetics's latest collaboration with Marvel Studios is a must. Their collaborative collection includes a diverse range of beauty products such as lipsticks, lipglasses, eyeliners, eyeshadows, blushes, brushes and makeup bags. You can't go wrong with any of the bold and highly pigmented shades they have to offer.

MAC Cosmetics "Dora Milaje" Lipstick, $29, maccosmetics.com. Image: courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Bevel Grooming Products

One thing about the men of Wakanda is that they always look sharp. With this in mind, Bevel has released a limited-edition Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Safety Razor Gift Set. Developed to specifically cater to coarse and curly hair, the set includes an all-black brass weighted razor and 2 oz Shave Cream. The entire kit is "fit for royalty" and taps into the elegant style of Wakanda.

Bevel and Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Safety Razor Gift Set, $50, getbevel.com. Image: courtesy of Bevel

A Dozen Cousins

Black owned food brand A Dozen Cousins—founded by Ibraheem Basir— curated a selection of African diasporic inspired food and seasonings in honor of the film's release. Coupled with a special "Vibranium" spoon, the line includes Wakandan Jollof Rice, Wakandan Jerk Seasoning and Wakandan Coconut Rice.

A Dozen Cousins Flavors of Wakanda Variety Pack, $25, adozencousins.com. Image: courtesy of A Dozen Cousins

Funko

Carry the power of the Black Panther with you wherever you go with Funko's limited edition bobble head. In addition to the Black Panther, the brand has created a variety of other figurines from the franchise which include Queen Ramonda, Namor, Nakia, Okoye, Shuri and more.

Funko Pop! Black Panther Bobble-Head, $50, funko.com. Image: courtesy of Funko

Loungefly

The Dora Milaje are some of the flyest sistas to ever hit a movie screen. Designed with their coolness in mind, collectable fashion brand Loungefly has designed an Okoye inspired backpack along with other Black Panther centric bags and wallets.

Loungefly Black Panther Okoye Cosplay Mini Backpack, $80, loungefly.com Image: courtesy of Loungefly

XBOX

The wondrous part of the land of Wakanda is the immersion of STEM. Bringing the excitement from the film into the real world, XBOX leveled up to bring an interactive coding experience to fans of Black Panther. Using coding, players can "find their power" through the set of activities designed with the film in mind.

Sprite Zero Sugar

There's nothing like the viewing experience of a long awaited movie such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Make sure that you have all of your snacks in order and pick up a bottle of Sprite Zero Sugar's limited edition Black Panther bottle. Whether you choose to collect them or drink them, each bottle comes with a scannable QR code that leads to a fun-filled journey using tech and elements from the film called the Hall of Zero Limits.