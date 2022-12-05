We know finding the perfect holiday gifts for the guy in your life is serious business. But who says you can’t have a little fun with it too? Whatever your relationship with your boo may be—from the complicated situationship to a 15-year marriage—you’ll find the perfect gift for your significant other in our list of cool holiday favorites.

Etsy Black Man Wall Art, $22.19 etsy.com

Nothing screams “I love you,”more than wall art that serves as a constant reminder of how strong (and sexy) he truly is.

1000 Record Covers (Taschen), Michael Ochs, $23, amazon.com

Have a music-head on your hands? Gift him this collection of the most iconic record sleeves from the 60s to 90s.

Tumi Alpha Bravo Esports Pro Sling, $295, amazon.com

Help him stylishly keep track of his must-haves (including that Nintendo Switch he never puts down) with this U-zip sling. Warning: If you get it monogrammed, he might need to put his ego in check.

Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Hoodie, $150, cozyearth.com

There’s one thing we know for sure: guys love to relax in style. Give him this hoodie made of soft bamboo-based fabric with a luxuriously smooth finish.

Ninja 17-Piece Knife Block Set, $350, amazon.com

Help him upgrade his culinary skills with this premium blade set made of German stainless steel. It’s great for impressing guests with professional German stainless steel steak knives.

My Pride Apparel Melanin T-Shirt, $40, myprideapparel.com

This lightweight, cotton-blend fabric provides all-day comfort while he shows off Black pride. Add this to his list of holiday gifts for an instant smile.

Harlem Haberdashery Leather Flask with Shot Glasses, $70, amazon.com

Cold, winter nights means one thing: he'll need something sleek to keep his drinks warm while on-the-go. This flask holds up to 7oz., which is just enough to wet his palette in style.

Away Passport Wallet, $75, awaytravel.com

He’ll be more than ready to conquer the world with this premium, smooth leather passport cover.