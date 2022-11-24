Thanksgiving is a time when we celebrate life with family and friends. Traditionally, we gather from near and far to give thanks collectively for all the blessings that we have and are expecting to receive.

Besides watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and NFL games, there are some classic Thanksgiving-themed episodes from Black sitcoms that are guaranteed to bring plenty of laughs for everyone in attendance. Some of the funniest episodes in Black sitcom history are centered on the joys of Thanksgiving. Whether it's disagreements about culinary dishes, family traditions or relationship drama, Black comedy can always find the funny even on Thanksgiving.

To get everyone in a feel-good mood, here are 8 of the funniest Thanksgiving episodes from Black sitcoms.

A Different World “Faith, Hope, and Charity” Pt 1 and 2 (Season 6, Episodes 9 and 10), 1992

When you put two mothers in the kitchen who can’t stand each other, sparks are going to fly. Adele Wayne (Patti LaBelle) and Marion Gilbert (Diahann Carroll) give so many knee-slapping moments they fight over Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert's current loving situations. On top of that, Whitley is to hide the fact that she lost her job and their home was recently burglarized. But nobody was ready when Whitley's mom showed up to dinner with her very young Latin fiancé. With food fights, family secrets, and many more surprises, this episode is an all-time classic.

Black-ish “Auntsgiving” (Season 3, Episode 7), 2016

Along with some good eats, unresolved family drama is usually on the Thanksgiving menu and Black-ish serves it up well. In “Auntsgiving,” Pops' older sister (Lorraine Toussaint) catches everyone by surprise by dropping by on Thanksgiving; problem is Ruby has had beef with her for decades. Meanwhile, Bow and Dre leave for a quick getaway before the birth of their last child. When they return home, everything gets back to normal-ish over a sumptuous meal.

Martin “Thanks For Nothing” (Season 2, Episode 13), 1993

Nothing can bring the laughs like an episode of Martin and the series' Thanksgiving episodes are no exception.“Thanks For Nothing” starts out as a Thanksgiving nightmare. Gina wanted to surprise Martin and his mother by inviting some of their family from out of town to meet her parents. As expected, everything goes left when Martin and Gina's family disagree on everything. After everyone settles down, Thanksgiving takes another twist when Gina’s first turkey is not cooked all the way through.

Martin “Feast of Famine” (Season 3, Episode 11), 1994

In another classic episode from Martin, a battle of the sexes takes place over who can cook the best Thanksgiving meal as Martin, Tommy and Cole take on Gina and Pam for bragging rights. As it turns out, both teams had disastrous outcomes in the kitchen. The guys hire a caterer and the ladies ask Momma Payne and her friend (Millie Jackson) for assistance. After both schemes are exposed, the crew goes out to see a movie only to discover that Bruh Man ate both meals when they get back.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air “There’s the Rub” Part 1 and 2 (Season 6, Episode 9), 1995

There is so much happening in this Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Thanksgiving special that they needed to separate it into a two-part comedic saga. After Philip complains of back pain, Will books them a massage but they get arrested when the girls try to them give more than a massage. Also, Hilary and Carlton realize how fortunate they are by volunteering at a homeless shelter. Finally, Will must judge who has the best stuffing—his Aunt Vivian or her sisters.

The Hughleys, “The Thanksgiving Episode” (Season 1, Episode 10), 1998

In this episode, Yvonne (Elise Neal) attempts to impress her husband Darryl’s (D.L. Hughley) mother Hattie Mae (Marla Gibbs), aunt Jessie Mae (Patricia Belcher), and grandmother M’Dear (Virginia Capers) with a meal that they will never forget. With plans to do all of the Thanksgiving cooking, the Hughley women try to switch it up on Yvonne and kick her out of her own kitchen. A fight for position in the family goes down in this funny Thanksgiving episode.

The Bernie Mac Show "Thanksgiving" (Season 3, Episode 22), 2004

Dietary restrictions and food preferences can make Thanksgiving complicated at times and the late, great Bernie Mac was way ahead of the game in this episode. After inviting Vanessa's teachers for Thanksgiving, the Mac family soon discovers that the teacher and her family are vegetarians. It doesn't take long for things to get awkward and really funny in this hysterical episode.

Everybody Hates Chris “Everybody Hates Thanksgiving” (Season 2, Episode 8), 2016

Family gatherings can be full of love or full of drama. In "Everybody Hates Thanksgiving, Julius' successful younger brother (Wayne Brady) joins Chris' family for Thanksgiving dinner. As Julius works hard to prepare the perfect Thanksgiving meal—even buying name-brand groceries—everything gets ruined when the food is burned. After the family reconciles, a Thanksgiving miracle happens in Brooklyn along with many laughs,