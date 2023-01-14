MLK Day has been used as a day for public service and remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life's work and his life that ended too soon. Across the United States, many cities and organizations assemble phenomenal programs to recenter their communities on the importance of service and equity.

Below are 8 events across the nation that celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

Fanueil Hall, Boston, MA

Monday, January 16, 2023; 1 PM

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra's Intensive Community Program will perform pieces to honor Dr. King's legacy while distinguished community leaders offer reflections to uplift his quest for equity.

Cinergy Theater, Tulsa, OK

Saturday, January 14, 2023; 4 PM — 8 PM

Taking place for the first time, the Dream On Fest will compile multiple pillars of equity through fireside chats about finance, mental health, community work and more.

Atlanta, GA

Monday, January 16, 2023; 10 AM — 4 PM

Embrace the "Beloved Community" through an exploration of King's work. Experience Freedom Rider simulations, performances, exhibitions, craft activities and more.

Jackson, MS

Monday, January 16, 2023; 6 PM—7:30 PM

For a night out with purpose, this year's MLK Night of Culture draws inspiration from the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum's Black Empowerment exhibition. The exhibit focuses on the Black Mississippians who fought for their freedom and equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

Seattle, WA

Monday, January 16, 2023; 8:30 AM

Marking four decades of celebrating MLK Day in Seattle's King County area, this event is comprised of an opportunity fair, workshops, a rally and a march in the name of Dr. King.

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Monday, January 16, 2023; 11:00 AM – 4:45 PM

MLK was frequently imprisoned as a consequence of his activism. Meditating on excerpts from his Letter from Birmingham Jail, Easter State Penitentiary is hosting a day of free events and programming that highlight Dr. King's work while simultaneously supporting those who are currently incarcerated.

The Kentucky Center, Louisville, KY

Sunday, January 15, 2023; 5 PM

This theatrical event will pay tribute to MLK through his belief in young people as catalysts for change. Performances will be done by River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance, Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Courageous, Lance Newman, Miya Ford, Robin Garner, Tytianna Ringstaff, Erica Goodman, Jocelyn Camille, Derion J and Friends and Koree Jackson.

Houston, TX

Monday, January 16, 2023; 10 AM —Noon

Through communal unification, this year's MLK Grande Parade in Houston will include notable figures, dance and cheer performances, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, marching bands, floats, and representation from various organizations.