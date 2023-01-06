Dry January is an annual tradition of sobriety in which people pledge to abstain from consuming alcohol for the entire month. Improving your health, resetting your relationship with alcohol, and saving money are some of the benefits of practicing sobriety.

While giving up booze can be challenging, it's important to remember that there are many ways to have fun and still enjoy oneself without alcohol. EBONY asked top bartenders and mixologists from across the U.S. and the Mother Continent for their top mocktails recipes to try for Dry January. Happy sipping!

Bartender Chenee Williams holds mocktail at Proud Peacock in Washington, DC. Image: courtesy of Proud Peacock.

Strawberry Rose Sour

This is resident bartender Ariana Hopps favorite cocktail at the Brassica Bar at the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead, Atlanta..

Recipe:

1 oz. Strawberry Rose Syrup

1 Egg White

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Lyre's Aperitif Rosso

Just shake together and strain over ice in a glass.

Proud Peacock mocktail served at Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC. Image: Courtesy of Proud Peacock.

Proud Peacock

You can catch bartender Chenee Williams whipping this up at Peacock Alley in the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC.

Recipe:

2 oz Pomegranate juice

.5 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Ginger Beer

1 oz Soda

Ice

Garnish: lemon flower, Luxardo cherry, mint leaves

Add all liquid ingredients in a shaker. Shake and then pour over ice. Build garnish to create a peacock and serve.

Valenciano

We caught up with Maria Hidalgo, Assistant Bar and Beverage Manager at the Conrad Los Angeles to learn more about this healthy option for Dry January.

Recipe:

2 oz Heirloom Carrots Juice

3 oz Blood Orange Juice

1 oz Saffron Syrup Extract

The Valenciano mocktail from Agua Viva in the Conrad LA. Image: Courtesy of Agua Viva

Velvet Refresher

The Lobby Bar and Skydome at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Washington, DC – Crystal City keeps this one on the menu. Here's how bartender Liya Estifanos makes it.

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Elderflower Syrup

1 ¾ oz Elderflower Tonic

1 Butterfly Pea Flower Ice Cube (see below)

Butterfly Pea Flower Ice Cube

Infuse 2-3 dried butterfly pea flowers in hot or boiling water

Steep for 5 minutes - the water should become a deep blue color

Pour liquid into ice molds

Freeze overnight

Note: To change the color of the ice from blue to purple, add any form of acidic juice.

Mix all ingredients in a glass and chill with your butterfly pea ice cubes.

Velvet Refresher mocktail from The Lobby Bar in Washington, DC. Image: Courtesy of The Lobby Bar.

Ginger-Pama

Ginger lovers, this is for you! Bartender Berhane Tsigera at Oasis Bar in the Hilton Arlington National Landing walks us through the steps.

Recipe:

3 oz Brown sugar

Ginger

Simple syrup

2 oz Pomegranate Juice

Topped with a garnish of Cherries and an Orange Slice

Mix ingredients in glass, and enjoy.

Ginger-Pama at Hilton Arlington National Landing. Image: Courtesy of Hilton

Mood-Boosting Blackberry Turmeric Mocktail

You don't alcohol to create a buzz. Zane Adams, a fermented beverage expert and co-founder of Buchi, shows us how to make his favorite mood-boosting drink.

Recipe:

2 oz. Kombucha

2 oz. Apple cider

1 Blackberry

1 pinch of turmeric powder.

Muddle a blackberry in the bottom of your favorite glass. Add an ice cube, apple cider, and kombucha. Top with a pinch of turmeric powder. Stir gently and serve!

Mood-Boosting Blackberry Turmeric mocktail. Image: Courtesy of Buchi.

The TamaCo

This tamarind and coffee drink from head chef, Joseph Odoom of The Barlance in Abuja, Nigeria is a perfect addition to your Dry January lineup.

Recipe:

Tamarind Compote - 110ml (3.7oz)

Coffee - 150 ml (5oz)

Simple syrup - 50 ml (1.5oz)

Star Annise

Tamarind compote

Ingredients:

Tamarind pulp - 250g

White Sugar - 100g

Brown sugar - 100g

Water - 250g

Lemon grass - three sprigs

Place tamarind in a pan and add water, sugar, and two knotted sprigs of lemon grass.

Over medium heat, simmer for 5 minutes. Pass through a sieve if you prefer a finer texture, and return the liquid back on fire with the last knotted lemon grass. Cook on medium heat for about 6–8 minutes until reduced, and a syrup consistency is achieved. If you prefer a more concentrated/ thicker compote, simmer for a few more minutes till the desired thickness is achieved.

**Adjust the sugar quantity depending on how tangy/sour you want the compote. Also, note that the compote thickens as it cools down, so a trick to test for the desired thickness would be to scoop a little with a spoon, allow cooling, and check for the desired consistency; then, you can proceed to take it off of the heat.

Method for Cocktail:

In a shaker, combine all liquids, 5 ice cubes and shake until uniformly mixed. Put some ice in a flute glass and pour in the mocktail mix. Garnish the edge of the flute glass with a lemon peel or star anise.

The TamaCo from The Barlence in Abuja, Nairobi. Image: Courtesy of Joseph Odoom.

Yellow Melon and Chamomile Juice Mocktail

Chef Selassie Atadika, chef and founder of Midunu in Accra, Ghana, shares her recipe for this delicious drink.

Recipe:

2 fl oz chamomile tea

2 fl oz yellow Melon shrub

Sprig rosemary

Ice

Muddle rosemary in a shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously—strain in a short glass with a fresh sprig of rosemary and a large ice cube.