Dry January is an annual tradition of sobriety in which people pledge to abstain from consuming alcohol for the entire month. Improving your health, resetting your relationship with alcohol, and saving money are some of the benefits of practicing sobriety.
While giving up booze can be challenging, it's important to remember that there are many ways to have fun and still enjoy oneself without alcohol. EBONY asked top bartenders and mixologists from across the U.S. and the Mother Continent for their top mocktails recipes to try for Dry January. Happy sipping!
Strawberry Rose Sour
This is resident bartender Ariana Hopps favorite cocktail at the Brassica Bar at the Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead, Atlanta..
Recipe:
- 1 oz. Strawberry Rose Syrup
- 1 Egg White
- .75 oz. Lemon Juice
- 1 oz. Lyre's Aperitif Rosso
Just shake together and strain over ice in a glass.
Proud Peacock
You can catch bartender Chenee Williams whipping this up at Peacock Alley in the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC.
Recipe:
- 2 oz Pomegranate juice
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Orange Juice
- 1 oz Ginger Beer
- 1 oz Soda
- Ice
- Garnish: lemon flower, Luxardo cherry, mint leaves
Add all liquid ingredients in a shaker. Shake and then pour over ice. Build garnish to create a peacock and serve.
Valenciano
We caught up with Maria Hidalgo, Assistant Bar and Beverage Manager at the Conrad Los Angeles to learn more about this healthy option for Dry January.
Recipe:
- 2 oz Heirloom Carrots Juice
- 3 oz Blood Orange Juice
- 1 oz Saffron Syrup Extract
Velvet Refresher
The Lobby Bar and Skydome at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Washington, DC – Crystal City keeps this one on the menu. Here's how bartender Liya Estifanos makes it.
- ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Elderflower Syrup
- 1 ¾ oz Elderflower Tonic
- 1 Butterfly Pea Flower Ice Cube (see below)
Butterfly Pea Flower Ice Cube
- Infuse 2-3 dried butterfly pea flowers in hot or boiling water
- Steep for 5 minutes - the water should become a deep blue color
- Pour liquid into ice molds
- Freeze overnight
- Note: To change the color of the ice from blue to purple, add any form of acidic juice.
Mix all ingredients in a glass and chill with your butterfly pea ice cubes.
Ginger-Pama
Ginger lovers, this is for you! Bartender Berhane Tsigera at Oasis Bar in the Hilton Arlington National Landing walks us through the steps.
Recipe:
- 3 oz Brown sugar
- Ginger
- Simple syrup
- 2 oz Pomegranate Juice
- Topped with a garnish of Cherries and an Orange Slice
Mix ingredients in glass, and enjoy.
Mood-Boosting Blackberry Turmeric Mocktail
You don't alcohol to create a buzz. Zane Adams, a fermented beverage expert and co-founder of Buchi, shows us how to make his favorite mood-boosting drink.
Recipe:
- 2 oz. Kombucha
- 2 oz. Apple cider
- 1 Blackberry
- 1 pinch of turmeric powder.
Muddle a blackberry in the bottom of your favorite glass. Add an ice cube, apple cider, and kombucha. Top with a pinch of turmeric powder. Stir gently and serve!
The TamaCo
This tamarind and coffee drink from head chef, Joseph Odoom of The Barlance in Abuja, Nigeria is a perfect addition to your Dry January lineup.
Recipe:
- Tamarind Compote - 110ml (3.7oz)
- Coffee - 150 ml (5oz)
- Simple syrup - 50 ml (1.5oz)
- Star Annise
Tamarind compote
Ingredients:
- Tamarind pulp - 250g
- White Sugar - 100g
- Brown sugar - 100g
- Water - 250g
- Lemon grass - three sprigs
Place tamarind in a pan and add water, sugar, and two knotted sprigs of lemon grass.
Over medium heat, simmer for 5 minutes. Pass through a sieve if you prefer a finer texture, and return the liquid back on fire with the last knotted lemon grass. Cook on medium heat for about 6–8 minutes until reduced, and a syrup consistency is achieved. If you prefer a more concentrated/ thicker compote, simmer for a few more minutes till the desired thickness is achieved.
**Adjust the sugar quantity depending on how tangy/sour you want the compote. Also, note that the compote thickens as it cools down, so a trick to test for the desired thickness would be to scoop a little with a spoon, allow cooling, and check for the desired consistency; then, you can proceed to take it off of the heat.
Method for Cocktail:
In a shaker, combine all liquids, 5 ice cubes and shake until uniformly mixed. Put some ice in a flute glass and pour in the mocktail mix. Garnish the edge of the flute glass with a lemon peel or star anise.
Yellow Melon and Chamomile Juice Mocktail
Chef Selassie Atadika, chef and founder of Midunu in Accra, Ghana, shares her recipe for this delicious drink.
Recipe:
- 2 fl oz chamomile tea
- 2 fl oz yellow Melon shrub
- Sprig rosemary
- Ice
Muddle rosemary in a shaker, add ice, and shake vigorously—strain in a short glass with a fresh sprig of rosemary and a large ice cube.