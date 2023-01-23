There's nothing like spending time cuddled up on the couch and diving headfirst into a new TV show. But TV show binges work best when there are at least two seasons to watch in full. If you want to spend your weekend with a proper binge session, here are some exciting series to sink your teeth in.

Puleng Khumalo has lived life with the weight of knowing she once had a sister who was taken from her family. Now, not being satisfied with the narrative around her disappearance, the Cape Town, South Africa teen embarks on a quest to uncover what really happened and ends up finding more than she bargained for.

Industry (HBO Max)

Work hard play hard is the motto of this fast paced show. College graduate Harper, played by Myha'la Herrold, along with her peers, with their winner gets all mentality, try to hold it all together in the high stakes of corporate finance. Plus, this show gets extra kudos for its exemplary multicultural casting.

Lupin (Netflix)

This series retells the story of the classic Lupin in a unique and fresh manner. Seeking vengeance for his father, Assane Diop endures tricky scenarios as a slick thief and master manipulator.

Depicting the start of the crack epidemic in the 1980s, Snowfall follows a young man and his crew on their journey to find power and success in the streets. They soon learn that the drug game is bigger than them and impacts more lives than expected.

Southside (HBO Max)

Set in Chi-Town, Southside follows two homies as they work to make their dreams come true. Off the strength of their own ambition, they make more connections and navigate the city in their own unique way.

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Fresh out of rehab, 17-year-old Rue, played by Zendaya, has no intention of dropping her bad habits. With her addiction dictating her daily actions and dealing with the challenges of high school, her life continues to spiral more out of control. The show exposes the highs and pitfalls of being a teenager and beating societal pressures.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

A Black Lady Sketch Show showcases the talents of some of the funniest Black female comedians in the game. From skits about seeing a courtroom full of high-powered Black ladies to a hilarious reimagining of historical dramas, this show will make you laugh until you cry.

The Chi (Hulu)

In The Chi, a community navigates the south side of Chicago and its many complexities. The young people of this area not only come of age but learn the value of life, friendship, family and survival all at once.