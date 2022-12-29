If you’re one of those girls who like to keep it simple but still add a bit of spice, a little black dress is a way to go for any festive occasion. You don’t have to be basic while wearing black. Little black dresses come in many different silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts. Bring out your inner vixen with Skim's latex option. If you’re a girl who likes a bit of sparkle, try a sexy sequin slip dress. We like the shimmering version from H&M. Or how about Stella McCartney’s cut-out midi dress? The sassy show-stopper really makes an entrance.

Check out our round-up of 15 festive black dresses to bring in 2023. 

staud
Staud
Etta Dress

Price: $395

Shop at Staud
stella mc
Stella Mccartney
Cut-Out Midi Dress

Price: $656

Shop at Saks Off 5th
skims
Skims
Latex Dress

Price: $128

Shop at Skims
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 5.58.49 PM
Norma Kamali
Ruched Stretch Velvet Dress

Price: $175

Shop at Net-a-Porter
H&M
H&M
Sequined Slip Dress

Price: $65

Shop at H&M
chris
Christopher Esber
Knitted Slashed Dress

Price: $712

Shop at Farfetch
ganni
Ganni
Knit Halter Midi Dress

Price: $195

Shop at Ganni
& other stories
& Other Stories
Ruffled V-Neck Dress

Price: $249

Shop at & Other Stories
zara
Zara
Velvet Dress

Price: $60

Shop at Zara
mango
Mango
Velvet Rhinestone Dress

Price: $150

Shop at Mango
cos
Cos
Appliquéd Wool Dress

Price: $350

Shop at Cos
banana
Banana Republic
Teia Sequin Maxi Dress

Price: $225

Shop at Banana Republic
mock
Eliza J
Mock Neck Lace Sheath Dress

Price: $198

Shop at Nordstrom
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 10.32.51 AM
Mara Hoffman
Sustain Leonara Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress

Price: $650

Shop at Net-a-Porter
zara
Zara
Topstitched Faux Leather Dress

Price: $50

Shop at Zara
