If you’re one of those girls who like to keep it simple but still add a bit of spice, a little black dress is a way to go for any festive occasion. You don’t have to be basic while wearing black. Little black dresses come in many different silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts. Bring out your inner vixen with Skim's latex option. If you’re a girl who likes a bit of sparkle, try a sexy sequin slip dress. We like the shimmering version from H&M. Or how about Stella McCartney’s cut-out midi dress? The sassy show-stopper really makes an entrance.
Check out our round-up of 15 festive black dresses to bring in 2023.