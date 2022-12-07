Giving your bestie a gift card is out of the question–you’ve known each other far too long, and frankly, it’s rather lazy. There’s no one in the world quite like them, so why not give them the best? But deciding on gifts for your bestie as a token of appreciation can be a challenge.

Stationary, jewelry, and shoes are popular choices, but if they’re in the know, there’s a strong chance they already have enough. That’s why we rounded up our holiday favorites to help you decide. And yes, there are several options you can enjoy together because what’s the holidays without your #1 BFF?

Anthropologie Composite Agate Cheese Board There’s no question a nice cheese board seriously elevates the dining experience. This one, crafted from pieces of natural agate, is the ultimate gift for anyone who loves to host, but loves cheese slightly more. Price: $54 Buy Here

Cuyana Convertible Leather Laptop Sleeve No matter how many laptop sleeves they've owned, they've never had one like this. It’s made of Italian pebbled leather and features contrasting colors and a non-padded (yet secure) design that she’ll be sure to keep for many years to come. Price: $118 Buy Here

Adwoa Beauty Baomint Deluxe Trial Kit Give your jetsetter bestie the gift of perfect curls with this set that includes the entire phase 1 collection in TSA-friendly sizes. Price: $56 Buy Here

Canada Goose Alliston Parka Fusion Fit If they're remotely into fashion, they know what this popular parka is all about. If not, here goes: Its thermal hood is adjustable 2-ways and crafted with down-fill for added softness and warmth; the high-abrasion areas are reinforced with fabric for added durability; and the interior backpack straps allow it to be carried hands-free over the shoulders. Clearly, this coat is sure to have a permanent place in their closet. Price: $1,150 Buy Here

BLK MKT Vintage Woven Patches These iron-on patches are so chic, on point and hilarious. Price: $12 (each) Buy Here

Pitusa Thobe The perfect gift for your friend who loves a beachy vacation. She’ll use it again and again, and in multiple ways. Price: $127 Buy Here

Forvr Mood No Wahala candle You know that homegirl of yours who loves drama? Oh, we have something for her. This Black-owned candle says, “No Wahala,” a Nigerian Pidgin English phrase that means “No trouble”. Give her this candle with notes of amber, jasmine and cinnamon to remind her to chill out and relax. Price: $38 Buy Here

State Cashmere Long Cardigan If they live in a cooler climate—or even if they love being cozy and comfortable— a cashmere cardigan will be appreciated. Price: $230 Buy Here