AirPods. Gaming systems. Jewelry. When it comes to discovering what teens really want this holiday season, it can be a tad overwhelming. If the choice was completely theirs, it would be anything and everything TikTok. Since that’s not an option, and you’re all about making the holiday merry and modern, check out our list of 9 go-to last-minute gifts for every type of GenZer. And, yes, of course we have something for the TikTok obsessed—take a look.

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con
You may actually end up keeping this for yourself

Price: $300

Shop at Best Buy
Lizzo
Special Hearts Airbrush T-Shirt + CD Box Set
Help them commemorate their favorite artist of the year with this set.

Price: $55

Shop at Lizzo Music
AirPods Pro
Apple
AirPods Pro
Your favorite GenZer can take their sounds anywhere they go.

Price: $249

Shop at Apple
Headspace
Headspace
1-year therapy subscription
The world can be tough, so help your teen work through what they may be feeling.

Price: $70

Shop at Headspace
necklace
MOTF
Geometric decor chain necklace
A simple gold chain is always a great addition.

Price: $5

Shop at MOTF
aritzia gloves
Aritzia
Babaton Tech Cashmere gloves
They won't even have to pause their social media scrolling with these gloves.

Price: $38

Shop at Aritzia
fancii vera lighted vanity
Vera
Vanity Mirror with Lights
Perfect for your favorite make-up loving GenZer

Price: $119

Shop at Fancii
The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook
The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook
75 Internet-Breaking Recipes
They've likely tried at least one of these dishes already.

Price: $17

Shop at Amazon
Lush
Refresh gift set
Perfect for your all-things skincare and beauty GenZer.

Price: $34

Shop at Lush
