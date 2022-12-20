AirPods. Gaming systems. Jewelry. When it comes to discovering what teens really want this holiday season, it can be a tad overwhelming. If the choice was completely theirs, it would be anything and everything TikTok. Since that’s not an option, and you’re all about making the holiday merry and modern, check out our list of 9 go-to last-minute gifts for every type of GenZer. And, yes, of course we have something for the TikTok obsessed—take a look.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con You may actually end up keeping this for yourself Price: $300 Shop at Best Buy

Lizzo Special Hearts Airbrush T-Shirt + CD Box Set Help them commemorate their favorite artist of the year with this set. Price: $55 Shop at Lizzo Music

Apple AirPods Pro Your favorite GenZer can take their sounds anywhere they go. Price: $249 Shop at Apple

Headspace 1-year therapy subscription The world can be tough, so help your teen work through what they may be feeling. Price: $70 Shop at Headspace

MOTF Geometric decor chain necklace A simple gold chain is always a great addition. Price: $5 Shop at MOTF

Aritzia Babaton Tech Cashmere gloves They won't even have to pause their social media scrolling with these gloves. Price: $38 Shop at Aritzia

Vera Vanity Mirror with Lights Perfect for your favorite make-up loving GenZer Price: $119 Shop at Fancii

The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook 75 Internet-Breaking Recipes They've likely tried at least one of these dishes already. Price: $17 Shop at Amazon