There’s still time to snag items on this list.
AirPods. Gaming systems. Jewelry. When it comes to discovering what teens really want this holiday season, it can be a tad overwhelming. If the choice was completely theirs, it would be anything and everything TikTok. Since that’s not an option, and you’re all about making the holiday merry and modern, check out our list of 9 go-to last-minute gifts for every type of GenZer. And, yes, of course we have something for the TikTok obsessed—take a look.
Nintendo
Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con
You may actually end up keeping this for yourself
Price: $300Shop at Best Buy
Lizzo
Special Hearts Airbrush T-Shirt + CD Box Set
Help them commemorate their favorite artist of the year with this set.
Price: $55Shop at Lizzo Music
Apple
AirPods Pro
Your favorite GenZer can take their sounds anywhere they go.
Price: $249Shop at Apple
Headspace
1-year therapy subscription
The world can be tough, so help your teen work through what they may be feeling.
Price: $70Shop at Headspace
MOTF
Geometric decor chain necklace
A simple gold chain is always a great addition.
Price: $5Shop at MOTF
Aritzia
Babaton Tech Cashmere gloves
They won't even have to pause their social media scrolling with these gloves.
Price: $38Shop at Aritzia
Vera
Vanity Mirror with Lights
Perfect for your favorite make-up loving GenZer
Price: $119Shop at Fancii
The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook
75 Internet-Breaking Recipes
They've likely tried at least one of these dishes already.
Price: $17Shop at Amazon
Lush
Refresh gift set
Perfect for your all-things skincare and beauty GenZer.