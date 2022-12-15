Your favorite globetrotter will thank you.
Christmas is quickly approaching, but there’s still plenty of time to find the perfect gift for the world traveler in your life. From the friend whose suitcase is always packed for an adventure abroad or the one who jet sets to all the hottest domestic locations, they will certainly appreciate the thought and effort made in finding the perfect gift.
Whether it’s something to keep all of their tech devices organized or accessories that add a little razzle-dazzle to their wardrobe, the ideas are limitless. If you have a special globetrotter in your life or you're a frequent world traveler yourself, here are 9 on-the-go gift ideas.
Gobi
Unisex Cashmere Travel Set
Travel comfortably with this set containing an eye mask, socks, and blanket— all made of cashmere.
Price: $180Shop at Gobi
Monos Muggage
Metro Duffel
This duffel bag allows for easy storage of all your must-have items, and fits around most suitcase handles.
Price: $230Shop at Monos
Mark & Graham
Leather Charger Roll Up
This leather roll-up helps you pack up all your chargers and cords in the most stylish way.
Price: $49Shop at Mark & Graham
Uncommon Goods
Urban Map Glass
With the cool map design, your favorite world traveler can have a nice drink while reminiscing about their excursions.
Price: $18Shop at Uncommon Goods
Etekcity
Digital Luggage Scale
There’s nothing more frustrating than having to pay extra when your luggage exceeds the weight limit. This digital scale will help avoid that ahead of time.
Price: $12Shop at Amazon
Royce and Rocket
The Castle Classic
This stylish yet durable luggage contains shelves to help you organize your belongings more efficiently.
Price: $595Shop at Royce & Rocket
Baggu
Puffy 13"/14" Laptop Sleeve
Let’s face it, the grind never stops. You can bring your laptop along on your travels in style.
Price: $32Shop at Baggu
Radius
Tour Adult Travel Toothbrush
With this portable toothbrush, your dental hygiene won’t have to suffer during your trip. It also comes with its own case.
Price: $8Shop at Radius
Bey-Berk
Watch and Sunglass Leather Travel Case
Thanks to this Bey-Berk case, you can protect and wear your accessories as you please.