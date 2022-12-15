Christmas is quickly approaching, but there’s still plenty of time to find the perfect gift for the world traveler in your life. From the friend whose suitcase is always packed for an adventure abroad or the one who jet sets to all the hottest domestic locations, they will certainly appreciate the thought and effort made in finding the perfect gift.

Whether it’s something to keep all of their tech devices organized or accessories that add a little razzle-dazzle to their wardrobe, the ideas are limitless. If you have a special globetrotter in your life or you're a frequent world traveler yourself, here are 9 on-the-go gift ideas.

Gobi Unisex Cashmere Travel Set Travel comfortably with this set containing an eye mask, socks, and blanket— all made of cashmere. Price: $180 Shop at Gobi

Monos Muggage Metro Duffel This duffel bag allows for easy storage of all your must-have items, and fits around most suitcase handles. Price: $230 Shop at Monos

Mark & Graham Leather Charger Roll Up This leather roll-up helps you pack up all your chargers and cords in the most stylish way. Price: $49 Shop at Mark & Graham

Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass With the cool map design, your favorite world traveler can have a nice drink while reminiscing about their excursions. Price: $18 Shop at Uncommon Goods

Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale There’s nothing more frustrating than having to pay extra when your luggage exceeds the weight limit. This digital scale will help avoid that ahead of time. Price: $12 Shop at Amazon

Royce and Rocket The Castle Classic This stylish yet durable luggage contains shelves to help you organize your belongings more efficiently. Price: $595 Shop at Royce & Rocket

Baggu Puffy 13"/14" Laptop Sleeve Let’s face it, the grind never stops. You can bring your laptop along on your travels in style. Price: $32 Shop at Baggu

Radius Tour Adult Travel Toothbrush With this portable toothbrush, your dental hygiene won’t have to suffer during your trip. It also comes with its own case. Price: $8 Shop at Radius