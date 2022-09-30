Most people consider New York Fashion Week the unofficial start to autumn, which is why you'll see plenty of transitional outfits and layered looks in street style photos. And even though fashion month might be coming to a close soon, the fun is only just beginning. Fall is finally here, meaning that it’s time to incorporate a little more structure and symmetry into your wardrobe without sacrificing the bright colors and vibrant prints from sunnier times. Plenty of designers at the New York, London, Milan and Paris SS23 shows got the memo, as did stylish plus-size show attendees and models spotted in the streets.
Take a look at some of the most standout looks ahead.
Precious Lee looked like a dream in chartreuse at Fendi SS23 in New York City.
This fashionista's ruched midi dress is beautiful, but her makeup and melanin complexion is even more exquisite.
Fe Noel's silky separates are what champagne dreams are made of.
Mega stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson cavorted about town in her Gucci wares.
This sweeping, ruffled magenta maxi gown would be perfect as a wedding guest dress.
Influencer Grievy Lou paired her plaid frock with a striking pink Balenciaga bag....
... and styled another mid-length plaid frock with neutral shoes and accessories.
Two-piece sets aren't going anywhere this season....
... as proven by model Paloma Elsesser, who walked the runway at Eckhaus Latta.