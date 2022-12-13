Shopping for your eco-conscious friend this holiday season may take a little research. As a person who cares deeply about the environment and the negative effects of human impact on the planet, you want to make sure you're not only gifting items that are unique to their personality, but also those that are in line with their views on sustainability.

Lucky for you, there are now dozens of sustainable and ethically made brands on the market, so it all boils down to honing in on things that fit your budget. From locally-sourced leather bags to an at-home self-care kit, here's a list of 9 sustainable gifts that are perfect for your eco-conscious friend or family member.

Packed with Purpose Sustainable Luxuries Gift this gorgeous set that is environmentally friendly and multi-functional. Includes: cedar wood journal, precision point pen and a double-insulated travel tumbler. Price: $90 Shop at Packed with Purpose

Golde Make Your Matcha Kit Matcha is all the buzz right now, so gift this at-home kit to satisfy your friend's latest coffee shop adiction. Price: $48 Shop at Golde

Rothy's Men's Driving Loafer Who said eco-friendly meant you had to give up your fashion sense? The fashion-forward yet sustainable guy in your life will certainly appreciate these. Price: $189 Shop at Rothy's

Camp Big Night In 5-piece set This fun self-care gift set comes with a soy wax candle, cozy wool socks, padded sleep mask, ceramic mug and a mindfulness puzzle. Price: $55 Shop at CAMP

Pamoja The Nia 3-in-1 Bag Go from day to night with this handcrafted bag made in Spain. Price: $250 Shop at Pamoja

Public Goods Eco Set This set helps reduce single-use plastic and includes a reusable cotton tote bag, a wide mesh tote, an ayate washcloth, a sea sponge and reusable food storage wraps. Price: $35 Shop at Public Goods

W&P Sip Sustainable Bundle This bottle duo is perfect for the friend on-the-go. Help them reduce their plastic use with this stylish water bottle and coffee tumbler. Price: $44 Shop at W&P

Linoto Linen Towel (4-pack) One can never have too many kitchen towels. Price: $79 Shop at Linoto