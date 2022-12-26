As the new year approaches, it's worth adding a bit of fun into your 2023 line-up. Here are 9 music tours to check out this upcoming year.

Janet Jackson

Ms. Jackson is uniting fans from all walks of live with her upcoming Together Again tour, her first tour since the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nature in 2019. This tour will celebrate two respective milestones for both the Janet and The Velvet Rope albums.

Beyoncé

Although it hasn't been officially announced, Queen Bey's tour plans were revealed during her mother's 2022 WACO Theater Wearable Art Gala. With more bodies of work set to be released, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Bey next summer.

Wiz Kid

On a rise from the success of his recent projects, Wiz Kid's newest album More Love, Less Ego will be the basis of his 2023 tour. The Nigerian superstar will begin the tour in March 2023.

SZA

With the recent release of her sophomore album S.O.S., SZA is embarking on her first arena tour in February 2023. The "Good Days" singer will have singer Omar Apollo join her as a special guest on her SOS tour.

The Weeknd

If you are in the mood to experience a concert abroad, The Weeknd's Latin America and European leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour is set to kick off early next year. DJ Kaytranada and producer Mike Dean are expected to join the Canadian-born artist on the international dates.

Jill Scott

"Jilly From Philly" is returning to the stage for the Who Is Jill Scott tour. Previously, Scott announced that this tour would cement the 23rd anniversary of her iconic album Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I. , which was originally cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Anita Baker

After winning back the rights to her masters this year, Anita Baker is showcasing her legendary vocals and songs on The Songstress tour. This is first time she'll be touring in three decades.

Ari Lennox

Sultry singer Ari Lennox is bringing the "Pressure" in 2023 in supportin g tour

of her latest album Age/Sex/Location. This project comes three years after her debut album Shea Butter Baby.

YG

Compton-bred rapper YG knows how to put on a show. The rapper will hold The Red Cup tour to promote his album I Got Issues, his 6th studio album which was released in September of this year.