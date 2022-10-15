It’s officially HBCU Homecoming season! Without question, homecoming hits differently for historically Black colleges and universities. Current students are excited for the weeklong festivities, which many schools host daily events and activities. Alumni get back into the school spirit as many of them make their annual return to their alma mater so that they can carry forth the school pride as well as well as partake in the school fun. And of course, everybody looks forward to the pinnacle of Homecoming week—the homecoming game.

Whether you’re a football fan or you plan on just getting lit at the tailgate, EBONY has got you covered with a complete list of the remaining homecoming games of the season.

Which HBCU Homecoming game will you attend?

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Clark Atlanta University vs. Savannah State (Atlanta,GA)

Albany State vs. Benedict College (Albany, GA)

Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (PA) (Elizabeth City, NC)

St. Augustine’s University vs. Johnson C. Smith University (Raleigh, NC)

Kentucky State vs. Allen University (Frankfurt, KY)

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State (Norfolk, VA)

South Carolina State vs. Virginia University—Lynchburg (Orangeburg, SC)

Livingstone College vs. Fayetteville State (Salisbury, NC)

Miles College vs. Lane College (Fairfield, AL)

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Howard University vs. Delaware State (Washington,DC)

Morehouse College vs. Benedict College (Atlanta,GA)

Jackson State University vs. Campbell (Jackson,MS)

Hampton University vs. Richmond (Hampton,VA)

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern (Alcorn,MS)

Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State (Charlotte, NC)

Shaw University vs. Livingstone College (Raleigh,NC)

Allen University vs. Bluefield State (Columbia, SC)

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman (Itta Bena, MS)

Southern University vs. VUL (Baton Rouge)

Langston University vs. Ottawa University (Langston, OK)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

FAMU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Tallahassee,FL)

North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell University (Greensboro, NC)

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman (Prairie View,TX)

Delaware State University vs. NC Central (Dover,DE)

Benedict College vs. Clark Atlanta (Columbia, SC)

Texas Southern University vs. Lincoln University (Houston,TX)

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Bethune-Cookman University vs. Alabama State (Daytona Beach, FL)

Tuskegee University vs. Miles College (Tuskegee, AL)

Edward Waters College vs. University of Fort Lauderdale (Jacksonville,FL)

North Carolina Central University vs. Howard University (Durham,NC)

Grambling State University vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff University (Grambling, LA)

Saturday, November 12, 2022



Texas College vs. Louisiana Christian University (Tyler,TX)