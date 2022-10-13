Audiences only have 14 weeks left to see A Strange Loop, the semi-autobiographical musical from Ebony Power 100 recipient Michael R. Jackson, on Broadway. The Tony award-winning show will close on Jan. 15, 2023.

Known as the “Blackest, gayest show to ever hit Broadway,” A Strange Loop tells the story of Usher, a black, queer man who’s writing a musical about a Black, queer man. He is guided by six of his thoughts that taunt and sometimes offer support as he navigates his way through life, love, and creative challenges.

Jackson based much of the story on his own experiences. He worked as a theater usher for Disney while crafting his musical opus, which took him more than a decade. But his dedication came with a big payoff. Critics hailed A Strange Loop when it opened off-Broadway in 2019. By 2020, Jackson had won the Pulitzer Prize in drama. After opening on Broadway in April 2022, A Strange Loop took home the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Many of A Strange Loop‘s musical numbers are infectious, including the opening “Intermission Song” and “Inner White Girl,” both deftly handled by Jaquel Spivey, who plays Usher. A Strange Loop‘s star L Morgan Lee also made history this year. Nominated for the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, she is the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for a Tony Award. The musical also delves into heavy themes such as homophobia and AIDS; racism; and sizeism in the gay community — one particular scene includes a graphic sexual encounter that is acted out on stage.

With Broadway still recovering and recuperating from its forced pandemic break, many new shows have found it challenging to survive, especially those that veer from traditional musical stylings. But A Strange Loop boasts a celebrity roster of producers, which includes RuPaul Charles, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter, which means the project may resurrect itself in a new form shortly.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, A Strange Loop will celebrate “Big, Black, and Queer Night.” RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Eight winner, Bob the Drag Queen will host the evening and moderate a special talkback.

Jackson has shared in a statement that he feels “blessed to have had the opportunity to share this raw, vulnerable, and personal story with the world and to have connected with so many enthusiastic, loving audiences.”

A Strange Loop is currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.