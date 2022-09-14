On the heels of the Ciara’s forthcoming beauty launch, we countdown the stunner’s most iconic beauty looks.
From her first appearances in the early 2000s, Ciara has made a name for herself with her style. Ever the chameleon, the stunner’s look is ever-changing, experimenting with a range of beauty trends in a genuinely fearless manner. Risk-taking, in many ways, is central to her lasting impact.
From extra large waves, to intricate box braids, Cici’s hair is always laid. The singer is also not one to shy away from bold beauty looks: from an electric blue lip to a fierce cat-eye. On the red carpet she may rock waist-length tresses, or a sharp bobs. In her videos she may stun with glowing skin.
On the heels of Ciara’s forthcoming beauty launch, we countdown the stunner’s most iconic beauty looks.