Austin Stoker, who starred in Sheba, Baby and Assault on Precinct 13, has passed away, reports Deadline. He was 92.

Stoker’s passing was confirmed by his wife Robin Stoker, on her Facebook account on Monday evening. She called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. His cause of death was renal failure.

Noted actor and director Bill Duke also paid tribute to Stoker lauding him as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors.”

Born and raised in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Stoker began acting at the age of 11. He joined The Whitehall Players at age 16 and four years later relocated to NYC where he became a part of the Holder Dance Company.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, he landed his first television role in the hit series Mod Squad in 1969. His other television credits include Love, American Style, Men at Law, Monty Nash, Love Thy Neighbor, McCloud, Kojak, The Six Million Dollar Man, Roots, The Incredible Hulk, Lou Grant, Falcon Crest, and many more. He also did voiceover work on the Return of the Planet of the Apes animated series.

On the big screen, Stoker appeared in Battle of the Planet of the Apes, Horror High, Sheba, Baby alongside Pam Grier, and gave one of his most memorable performances in Assault on Precinct 13 in 1976. Stoker also appeared in The Six Million

In the early 90s, he joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful playing the character of Mitchell Owens.

The last film he appeared in was Give Till It Hurts where he played Reverend Bishop in 2022

Stoker is survived by his wife Robin who was married to for 43 years; children, Tiffany and Origen; and grandsons, Marcus and Austin.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Austin Stoker.