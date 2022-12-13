Dorothy Pittman Hughes, an activist, community organizer, feminist and co-founder of the revolutionary feminist magazine, Ms., has passed away.

Born in Lumpkin, Georgia in 1938, Dorothy Pittman Hughes has lived a life dedicated to service and uplift, especially when it came to causes impacting women. She gained notoriety early in her career for her joint efforts with fellow activist Gloria Steinem during the second wave of the feminist movement in the 1970s. Together, the two founded Ms. magazine, which was instrumental in the fight for abortion rights and women's rights.

Prior to establishing Ms., Pittman Hughes was already established as a fierce children and family advocate. She owned an office supply/copy center, Harlem Office Supply (HOS), Inc., and was a member of the Stationers Association of New York (SANY). She also offered stock of HOS to organizations focusing on assisting Black children in the 1990s.

Pittman Hughes was an inspiration to many. In the The Glorias, Janelle Monáe, portrayed her in the 2020 film .

Pittman Hughes has been lauded for her presence as a Black woman infiltrating spaces predominately serving the needs of white women. Because of her disruptive undertakings, making her voice heard and tirelessly fighting for equity, she transformed an entire culture for the betterment of women and the Black community.

Dorothy Pittman Hughes leaves behind three daughters, two grandchildren, five surviving siblings and many other friends and loved ones.