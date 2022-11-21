When the wind chill drops to a certain temperature, the only thing I want to wear is sweatpants and hoodies. And because I can't wear my old Howard crewneck and favorite worn-in leggings to the office, I'm always on the lookout for active separates that can be incorporated into my work and play wardrobes in addition to the gym. 11 Honoré is answering that call with their brand-new collaboration with Adidas.

Launched Nov. 17, the collaboration is one that easily marries the superstar athletic performance that the brand is known for with 11 Honoré's signature style. What's even more notable about this collab is the fit. "Each piece is designed with 11 Honoré’s renowned grading process, which tailors the fit perfectly to each size and each piece and is interwoven with Adidas’ leading material innovation," the brand tells us. "The collaboration works to support Adidas’ continued commitment of making sport accessible for all with 14 key looks to serve sports from yoga to training, high-impact workouts to casual days out."

Thinking about adding a few pieces to your pre-Black Friday cart? Ahead, get a few sizing and styling tips from Nadia Boujarwah, CEO of Dia & Co, the parent company of 11 Honoré. And shop the full collection here.

Image courtesy of Dia & Co.

EBONY: What's the design inspiration behind the line?

Nadia Boujarwah: The color palette of the line was inspired by nature – from the sunrise and sunset, to the colors of the Northern lights. As this collection is supposed to be worn during any activity, we wanted the design choices to reflect that so they could fit into our customer’s lives.

Any advice for finding your size without a dressing room, especially if you're in between sizes?

For customers who might be in between sizes, we recommend checking out with our ‘Try Before You Buy Feature’, which allows you to purchase multiple sizes to try on at home before making the purchase. We know how important it is to try something on before you purchase it, so we want to make that as easy as possible for our shoppers.

Image: courtesy of Dia & Co.

Any tips for wearing athleisure to work? How would you style a look with this collection?

A few details can make wearing athleisure to work totally acceptable and chic. Pairing it with great shoes (heels make anything look office appropriate), fashionable jewelry, a stylish but professional bag and topping off the look with a blazer or coat.

I would style this 11HXAdidas sweatshirt with this leather skirt and throw this coat over the shoulders. Add some heels or booties for the finishing touch and you’re done!

Any tips for wearing athleisure for going out? How would you style a look with this collection?

The trick to wearing athleisure for going out is to keep it streamlined and sexy. From this collection, I’d keep it all black with the nicely draped tapered sweatpant and the corseted sports bra, which gives the best support but still feels sexy and top it off with a classic leather jacket that you can leave on or take off later in the night. Pair with a strappy heel and a statement clutch and you’re ready for a night on the town!