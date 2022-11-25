Adidas has designed a limited-edition collection inspired by the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film out right now.

Featured in the size-inclusive collection are a range of graphic apparel, including T-shirts and hoodies in gender neutral silhouettes as well as some of Adidas’ footwear styles across running, tennis and football. Each item in the range has a unique design inspired by Wakanda.

“At Adidas, we believe that sport has the power to change lives and we feel the spirit of Wakanda exudes this belief," said Vicky Free, SVP Global Marketing at Adidas. "I am confident that the bespoke design language and inclusive, the gender-neutral size range of this amazing collection will excite Adidas and Wakanda fans alike around the world.”

Prices range up to $220 and pieces can be purchased on adidas.com.

Image: courtesy of Adidas.



Adidas Marvel Black Panther Jersey, $130, adidas.com

Image: courtesy of Adidas



Adidas Mahomes 1 Black Panther Impact Flx Shoes, $140, adidas.com