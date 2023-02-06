For her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop titled “Park Trail,” Beyoncé wants us to explore the world. The gender-neutral collection, which is inspired the resilience of the outdoors, the spirit of the streets, and the possibilities of the future, is all about creating your own journey.

Image: courtesy of Ivy Park.

Queen Bey gives her spin on the classic outdoor styles and interprets them through elevated fabrics, sequins and cool prints like camouflage, incorporating utilitarian convertibility. The clothing comes is replete with functional designs such as pockets to ensure that you are equipped for any trek. Electrifying colors such as Sol Ange (solar orange), Mojave (focus orange), Lake-Her (legacy indigo), Denali Green (wild pine), Yosemite (purple), White Sands (cream white), Pynes (pulse lime) along with a signature Canyon print (camo print) completes the outdoor vibe. These colors and prints can be seen in the camo sequin jacket, camo fur coat, camo canvas tracksuit, circular knit camo crop top, and in the IVP Top Ten 2000 basketball sneakers.

Rappers Ice Spice and Offset can be seen in the campaign images, below, dripped in the looks from head-to-toe. Be sure to log on to adidas.com early on February 9, 2023 to cop a few pieces before their gone.

