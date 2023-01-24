This week, the lineup for Afro Nation Portugal has been released. Taking place June 28, 2023 - June 30, 2023 at Portimao Beach in Portugal, the festival continues the brand's mission to bring Afrobeats and amapiano sounds to the African diaspora.

Over forty artists from across the globe, including Burna Boy, 50 Cent, Asake, Ms Banks, Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr and Oxlade, are scheduled to perform at the highly anticipated music festival.

Afro Nation has become a premiere celebration of African culture through music, bringing out the best acts to shine. In March 2022, the festival shut down Puerto Rico with an explosive turnout event with electric performances. In December, artists such as Meek Mill, Black Sherif, Gyakie and Camidoh hit the stage for Afro Nation Ghana. The festival is slated to hit the U.S. later this year for Afro Nation Miami.

More talent and activations are expected to be released in the months leading up to the early summer festival in Portugal. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 12 pm GMT on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with a pre-sale beginning at 9 am GMT.