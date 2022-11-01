Afrobeats star Davido's son Ifeanyi has passed away, reports The Guardian. He was 3-years-old.

According to reports, Ifeanyi passed away after accidentally drowning in a pool at Davido’s home in Banana Island, Lagos State in Nigeria. When he was discovered, Ifeanyi was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Benjamin Hundeyin, a spokesman for the Lagos State police said that a thorough investigation has been launched and anyone found culpable in the child’s death would be arrested.

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin said.

“Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet,” he added.

Davido rose to international fame as one of the leading artists in Afrobeats. His song "Fall" became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history and he was named one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2019. Recently, he launched the Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) festival, set to take place in his hometown of Atlanta in November. The festival will highlight the best Afrobeats musicians coming out of Africa.

Nigerian entertainers have sent condolences to Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland over the passing of their son.

Actor Williams Uchemba wrote on Instagram: “I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained, and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain.”

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Davido and his partner Chioma.