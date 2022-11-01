Legendary R&B singer/songwriter Al B. Sure! is recovering after spending two months in the hospital in a coma, reports Atlanta Black Star.

His eldest son, Albert Joseph Brown IV, thanked his Instagram followers on Sunday for their birthday wishes and updated everyone on his father’s health status.

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! Been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh*t! It’s time to get the f*ck up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family!,” Albert Joseph Brown IV captioned his post.

“Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f*ckin hospital!! We need u big homie!!,” his post continued. “I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This is for y’all!! And to my family, I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud every day! @anniemac1965”

Sure took to Twitter on Monday to thank everyone for their well-wishes

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family, his post read. “I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor.”

Back in July, the "Nite and Day” singer disclosed that he was preparing for two surgeries but no further details were given about the procedures.

We at EBONY wish Al B. Sure! a speedy recovery.