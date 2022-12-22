Legendary R&B singer and producer Al B. Sure! spoke for the first time since being in a coma for two months, reports People.

In an interview with FOX New York, the entertainer spoke about his meteoric rise to success with his classic 1988 album In Effect Mode , and how he became an in-demand songwriter crafting hits for Quincy Jones, Jodeci, Tevin Campbell, Faith Evans, and Usher.

As he climbed up the ladder of success in the music industry, health issues began to emerge. At one time, the singer weighed over 300 pounds.

"Please get your act together,” Al B. Sure said Jones told him.

After getting bariatric surgery, his health drastically improved. But earlier this year, he collapsed while working on new music and was rushed to the hospital. He would remain in a coma for two months.

It was discovered that he suffered from renal failure and other illnesses. Doctors were considering putting him in hospice.

"I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," he recalled.

During his hospital stay, Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, Vice President Kamala Harris, and fans from across the world reached out to him with well-wishes.

After enduring a near-death experience, amazingly, he pulled through and is now on the road to recovery. Al B. Sure said he now has an even greater appreciation for life.

"What people don't truly understand, unless you've been through this type of medical journey, is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking,” he explained.

The “Night and Day” singer also shared that he is a recipient of a new liver.

"I have what's called 'Chevron,' that's when they cut your chest open which is probably the first time I was actually talking about it…[I'm a] recipient of an amazing blessed new liver — and you know I'm going to treat it well," he shared.

Al B. Sure is currently working on writing his memoir, creating a podcast and creating new music. He also recently narrated Loudmouth, a documentary about the life of the Rev. Al Sharpton, and hosts his own nationally syndicated evening radio show, Love and R&B.

"If I can influence or help or inspire someone else, I did my job," he said.