NBC Today show weather anchor Al Roker revealed that he is in the hospital recovering after suffering from blood clots last week, reports the Associated Press.

Roker’s wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, expressed her gratitude for “the top notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner.”

Taking to social media, Roker gave an update on his status and thanked everyone for checking in on him,

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker said on Instagram.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he shared. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Savannah Guthrie and Roker's other colleagues at Today wished him a speedy recovery. They are looking forward to his return to the studio.

“He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” said Guthrie.

“It’s hard to slow down Al but he’s on the mend and he’s on the way to recovery,” added Guthrie. “I don’t know if he watches this show but we love you, Al. We miss you.”

Back in 2020, Roker was off the air two weeks after undergoing successful surgery for prostate cancer.

Roker said he went public with his diagnosis to bring attention to the fact that 1 in 7 African American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.