Comedian Amber Ruffin will not only have you hurled over in your seat laughing at her jokes, but she looks great while doing so. As this year's official host of EBONY's Power 100 gala, she brought her style game to the forefront by changing from one outstanding look from another, with a total of four outfit changes. Not only did she keep the crowd entertained but she had the ladies (and some fellas) wanting to raid her entire closet that evening.

Ruffin sashayed into the fete wearing a striking patterned gown designed by Marmar Halim. She then changed into a black and white column gown designed by Kamilla Purshie that was punctuated by a large rosette at the bodice and a black floor-skimming cape in the back. She also wore a captivating scarlet ensemble that had us all drooling. As for her last outfit change of the evening, Ruffin appeared in a Monsoore fuchsia extravaganza with voluminous, cascading trail and matching thigh-high boots head-to-toe pretty in pink effect.

Let us know which of her outfit changes were your favorites and how you would accessorize each look.

Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images.



Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images