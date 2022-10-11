Emmy-nominated comedian and late night television host Amber Ruffin, EBONY 2022 Power 100 Entertainment Powerhouse awardee, has been named the host of the gala event. A night celebrating Black excellence and achievement across industries, EBONY's Power 100 Gala will be held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on October 29, 2022.

“The EBONY Power 100 Gala is one our tentpole events,” says Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, EBONY Media Group's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s list represents the best and brightest across fields, and we are proud to celebrate and salute each of our honorees who we recognize as influential members of the community based on their impactful contributions to the culture and society at large.”

This year's EBONY Power 100 include notables such as the Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson; NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara, who is EBONY’s September/October 2022 cover star; Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose; the power couple actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina; EBONYJune 2022 cover star the award-winning musician H.E.R., and many more.

The 2022 EBONY Power 100 presented by Coke Zero Sugar is supported in sponsorship by: Coke Zero Sugar, Cadillac, Walmart, Google Pixel 7, Ally, P&G, Baccarat, United Airlines, Nationwide and Beam Suntory.

The awardees of this year's EBONY Power 100 list can be viewed in full here.