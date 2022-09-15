Summer may be drawing to a close but festival season is still in full effect.

Today, the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) unveiled its stellar lineup for its international screening series, ABFF Global. In partnership with the U.K. film organization S.O.U.L. Fest, the second installment of the series will host a variety of premieres, features, short films, panels, master classes and networking events abroad. ABFF Global will take place over the course of three days—September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022—at the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Garden Cinema.

The 2022 S.O.U.L. Fest Awards are also slated to take place, honoring excellence in Black British screen culture.

Since its inception, ABFF has been committed to providing and outlet for Black filmmakers and creatives to share their works and connect with likeminded talents from across the diaspora.

This season a prominent highlight of the festival will be the showing of Sanaa Lathan's directorial feature film debut On the Come Up. The film stars Jamila C. Gray, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Lil Yachty and Mike Epps. A selection of dynamic short films by Black filmmakers will also be screened throughout the festival as well.

Nicole Friday, who is a co-founder of ABFF and president of ABFF Ventures shared, "We’re excited to return to London to showcase the work of Black content creators from around the globe. ABFF’s collaboration with the S.O.U.L. Fest organization is an extension of what our mission has been for 26 years: to provide a platform for Black creatives to tell their stories, build alliances and program content for our community."

Those interested in viewing the full itinerary and purchasing tickets can visit abffglobal.com.