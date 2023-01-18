In the year since his untimely passing, André Leon Talley has continued to be revered as a legendary voice in the world of fashion and culture. While the insurmountable void he has left will never be filled, many have paid tribute to his legacy through varied reflections.

The auction house Christie's will host a series of live and online auctions of ALT's personal collections of treasured items, wardrobe and other goods. Pieces included in the collection include his wide assortment of luxury couture bags, hats and jewelry along with artworks, literature and interior design articles. Offered on behalf of Mr. Talley’s estate, proceeds from the auction will be put toward institutions that were most dear to him: Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, NC.

The auction will begin on January 27, 2023 at Christie’s New York and embark on a global tour with stops in Palm Beach and Paris through the remainder of the month. An added layer to this collection, Talley’s mentee LaQuan Smith along with his friend and designer Diane Von Furstenberg will be included in the auction's catalogue and tour.

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, Talley's upbringing in Durham, North Carolina greatly defined his outlook on the world. A graduate of North Carolina Central University and Brown University, his educational experience set the platform for his deep understanding of history which he infused into his fashion critiques.

ALT's iconic navy silk faille tiered Chanel cape (circa 2000-2020). Image: courtesy of Christie's Images Limited 2023

A set of three personalized brown monogram lacquered canvas hardsided suitcases. Image: courtesy of Christie's Images Limited 2023

Chanel pair of gripoix glass and gilt metal cuff bracelets. Image: courtesy of Christie's Images Limited 2023

Group of seven Versace gloves. Image: courtesy of Christie's Images Limited 2023

ALT jumpstarted his career with an unpaid internship with Diana Vreeland at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which led to his dynamic tenure as an editor at several illustrious publications. Amongst his numerous accomplishments, many of which he documented in his memoir The Chiffon Trenches, Talley worked as a fashion editor for EBONY magazine. Invited to join Johnson Publications by fellow fashion connoisseur Eunice Johnson, he attributed EBONY to be a source of light for him after challenging times. "'My family did not read WWD at all, nor would they even have known where to purchase that publication. But they all subscribed to and read the monthly EBONY, as well as JET...Finally, I had a job that would make my entire church family and all my aunts and cousins proud,'" said Talley in the book.

EBONY paid tribute to Talley's life in its February 2022 digital cover, which included a time-lapse portrait of him done by artist and 2022 Power 100 awardee Brandon Breaux.

What was most unique about ALT is that he saw fashion, luxury and beauty as a means to rise above one's circumstances and create a life of grandeur in on one's own terms. According to a press release from Christie's, the auction house and his estate plan to use his collection to "honor his legacy by creating opportunities to elevate voices from diverse backgrounds, and to expand Christie’s network of vendors, contributors and tastemakers."

"We're honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of telling Mr. Talley's epic story through the objects he collected, lived with, and loved," said Christie's Head of Communications, Americas, Deidrea Miller. "We are going to celebrate his life and legacy, and follow in his footsteps by opening our doors to new and Black voices."