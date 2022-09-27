This past weekend, media personality, advocate and attorney Areva Martin was honored during the 19th annual Salute to Women in Leadership Gala in her hometown of St. Louis. Presented by the Urban League, Martin received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her years of community outreach and philanthropy through her non-profit organization Special Needs Network (SNN).

SNN was founded in 2005 and has since become one of nation’s leading social justice, autism, and disability rights organizations. Martin launched the organization in response to the challenges she faced in the early years of caring for her son Marty, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two.

Past honorees of the Urban League's Lifetime Achievement Award include actress and recent Emmy award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, media veteran Susan L. Taylor, Grammy-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams and St. Louis native Jenifer Lewis.

“I am humbled to be recognized by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in front of my hometown crowd of family and friends with a Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Martin. “Even though I feel a bit too young to get this award, I proudly accept it, knowing there’s still so much work for me to do.”

Check out a few of the images from the event, below.

Media personality, civil rights attorney and child advocate Areva Martin strikes a pose with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones at the 19th annual Salute to Women in Leadership, presented by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. A St. Louis native, Martin received received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis in front of family and longtime friends as she was recognized for her philanthropic work with her non-profit organization, Special Needs Network (SNN). Image: courtesy of WRB Public Relations.

Martin receives congratulations from the very youthful, 92-year old civil rights leader Xernona Clayton, who brought the house down with her remarks during the program at the Salute to Women in Leadership Gala, presented by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Image: courtesy of WRB Public Relations.