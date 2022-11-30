Bienvenida a un Miami! Many flock to the city to take in a plethora of paintings, sculptures and installations during Art Basel and Miami Art Week, but we know it’s all about the parties. From exclusive art previews to dance jams on the beach, get ready to indulge at Art Basel and Miami Art Week's never-ending social scene of soirées.

WEDNESDAY, November 30

The Bass Museum Exhibition Opening, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Bass Museum is hosting an exclusive preview and exhibition opening in its art deco halls. That includes Jamilah Sabur’s “The Harvesters," an exhibition of new works that examine the physical choreography of both work and play.

Aqua Art Miami VIP Preview, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Kicking off its 16th edition at the Aqua Hotel, Aqua Art Miami is the premier location for art aficionados to procure works by young, emerging and mid-career artists. A roster of well-respected international galleries will showcase works in intimate exhibition rooms at the classic South Beach hotel.

THURSDAY, December 1

Bleacher Report & NBA Artist Collection VIP Opening Party, The LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St. Miami

The NBA teams up with the Bleacher Report (B/R) to bring signature Artist Merch Collection to Miami Art Week. It includes a pop-up art gallery and sports bar featuring art installations, a secret tunnel at The LAB leading to the Fadeaway Cocktail Lounge and shopping opportunities for a rare mix of art and sports.

E11EVEN Miami Presents: “The Art of Nightlife,” 29 NE 11th Street, Miami

Offset leads the party at E11even, Miami’s hottest megaclub, just one of the many top talents featured in the club's star-studded lineup for Art Week. Known as an immersive adventure encompassing the luxury and sophistication of a one-of-kind experience, E11even is the world’s only 24/7 Ultraclub. Gordo and 50 Cent appear on Friday night.

Michelob ULTRA Basel Debut, 301 NW 23rd St., Miami

Rapper 21 Savage is headlining the Michelob ULTRA Art Basel debut party, which will unveil its 2022-23 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans through a unique digital art pop-up experience. NBA legends Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton will make special guest appearances in a courtside challenge.

FRIDAY, December 2

Hurry Up Slowly at Toejam Backlot, 150 NW 21st St., Wynwood

Diamanté Anthony Blackmon, better known as Gordo, will be revving up the scene for the Hurry Up Slowly events series, which is bringing the worlds of art, music and web together in a kinetic and immersive experience.

SATURDAY, December 3

Mirror Mirror Music Festival, 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Mirror Mirror is a one-day music festival celebrating late designer Virgil Abloh’s interest in music, art and design. The performance line-up includes Travis Scott and Skepta. All net profits will be donated to support the 2023 launch of The Virgil Abloh Foundation.

3rd Annual UNKNWN Courtside Classic Presented By Nike, 261 NW 26th St, Wynwood

Celebrity and influencer teams face off in friendly competition while donning exclusive Nike jerseys and sneakers at the Nike 3v3 friends and family tournament, complete with performances and an afterparty.

SUNDAY, December 4

Joia Beach Presents: Art Hearts Fashion Pop-Up at the Beach Lounge, 111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami

Experience an art gallery at the beach with sweeping Miami views and all-night dancing. Joia Beach Presents, in collaboration with Art Hearts Fashion, a live art showcase with a silent auction, passed bites and cocktails and DJ entertainment.