Miami Art Week, which starts the first week of December, gives lovers of Greater Miami and Miami Beach, is another reason to head south for the winter.

While art collectors and fans often head to the destination during this time for Art Basel, an international art fair held in several countries annually, homing in Black talent isn’t always easy during the bustling festivities. Recognizing the challenges of connecting Black artists to their fanbase and patrons, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau created Art of Black Miami. “Art of Black Miami is an initiative led by our Multicultural Tourism & Development Department to shine a spotlight on aspiring and renowned artists and their work representing the Black Diaspora,” says Connie Kinnard, Senior Vice President Multicultural Tourism & Development. “This program further expands Miami’s offering as a destination offering a breadth of artistic and cultural experiences.”

Philippe Dodard, Dimensional Flow

Art of Black Miami isn’t an art show; it’s a series of exhibitions, festivities, and events that occur throughout the destination during Miami Art week that give artists, talent, and local business owners a platform. Talents such as Didier William, Addonis Parker, and Reginal O’Neal are among the headlining artists leading the weeklong initiative. “We see Art of Black Miami as a destination driver that not only highlights the artistic cultural landscape found in our heritage neighborhoods, but also encourages visitors to patronage and support local businesses, including restaurants, retail, and attractions, all offering a diverse unique experience,” says Connie Kinnard, Senior Vice President Multicultural Tourism & Development. For participants, The Art of Black Miami is an opportunity to travel to historically Black and brown communities such as Little Haiti, Little Havana and Opa-locka to engage in all thing’s Black diaspora: art, food, and culture.

Authenticity is a big draw for the initiative. “All Art of Black Miami events are artist-run and are organized by art organizations, galleries, and cultural spaces in our heritage neighborhoods and communities,” says Petra Brennan, Director of Tourism Business Enhancement/Multicultural Tourism & Development. “As the official marketing arm for Greater Miami & Miami Beach, The Art of Black platform also welcomes visual artists whose work represents the Black Diaspora to participate.” A robust calendar of events has been created to complement Miami Art Week, including artists talks, mural unveilings, fairs, and performances. The week will also include select feature events including Prizm Art Fair 2022, VERNACULAR À LA MODE, a presentation in the Design District and in Little Haiti Culture CenteR; Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè, a retrospective at The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA); and The Art of An Athlete, by Maxwell Pierce, a mixed media collection at N’Namdi Gallery.

Didier William, Mosaic Pool, Miami, 2021

While Art of Black Miami is promoting special events during Miami Art Week, you can still experience its unique offerings if you travel to the destination after Miami Art Week. “The program of Art of Black Miami is year-round,” says Petra Brennan, Director of Tourism Business Enhancement/Multicultural Tourism & Development. “Visitors are encouraged to participate, buy art and engage in the many events listed on our website and Miami Art Week Guide, which is available in hotels, visitor centers, and arts and cultural spaces.”

