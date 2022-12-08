Director and filmmaker Ava DuVernay has been deemed a trailblazer for the work she's done onscreen. She's continuing to make magic and history by becoming the first Black woman to be featured on Ben & Jerry's ice cream pint.

The well loved Vermont-based ice cream company announced on Tuesday that DuVernay would be the face of a new flavor called "Lights, Caramel, Action." The flavor—which will debut in January 2023—will be sold in both dairy and non-dairy options for all to enjoy.

In a statement about the new partnership, Ava shared, "Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days—making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter. Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from it further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor."

Proceeds from the sale of the ice cream flavor will go toward her nonprofit Array Alliance. Launched in 2011, Array Alliance works to uplift the work and missions of artists of color and women.

Ava posted about her excitement about the new flavor on her Instagram page.

Echoing Ava's excitement over this new addition, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy shared, "Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn’t do Ava justice. We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision."

Aside from this news, DuVernay's wildly popular and groundbreaking show Queen Sugar successfully ended after seven seasons. The show brought a beautiful close to the Bordelon's family saga, which included EBONY's August cover stars Kofi Siriboe and Bianca Lawson.