As the adage goes, new year, new me. While this can have different meanings from person-to-person, most people use the new calendar year to jumpstart a health and fitness routine. Serial entrepreneur and boss mom, Ayesha Curry, teamed up with My Fitness Pal to motivate others to be more proactive with their goals this year.

Curry, who juggles multiple businesses while also raising 3 busy kids, says that using the app has allowed her to stay in line with her eating—even on the go—and the newly launched free 14-day challenge helps builds a sense of community with others also looking to reach health goals this year.

"What I love is that it really is an approachable way to jumpstart your health," Curry shares.

When it comes to her personal regime, she has tried many things in the past, some of them worked and some didn't. Now, however, she adopts the 80/20 approach, which is easier for consistency.

"I'm a conscious eater 80 percent of the time, and 20 percent of the time I'm making sure I take those celebratory moments to enjoy life and not think so much about it. With workouts, I just get it in when I can. Often times I find that my 20-minute workouts are more beneficial to me than spending hours in the gym. I love to find ways to break up the monotony, too. Living in California, I can get out in nature and go on hikes, and that really helps me."

Ayesha Curry prepping a meal in her kitchen. Image: courtesy of My Fitness Pal.

As for other busy moms who feel that there aren't enough hours in the day to get in consistent exercise, Ayesha Curry says that simply taking time for yourself is more needed than you think.

"You'll never regret taking that 20–30 minutes for yourself. It will be hard, and you may feel that you are neglecting someone in the process, but after you will feel fulfilled. The saying, 'you can't pour from an empty cup', is so true and just keeping the mindset that you are bettering yourself, so you can be there for your friends and family is so important," she says. "Another thing that has helped me is meal prepping at the beginning of the week. It helps us to make better choices in the house as far as what we're eating. The 14-day challenge has meal prep help in the app as well. Taking that extra 15–20 minutes to plan things out pays off."

When it comes to meal time in the Curry household, the secret is simplicity. In the mornings, she'll whip up a quick batch of scrambled eggs, with a protein and whole wheat toast for the kids before they head off to school. On her plate, is typically an easy plant-based scramble. Also, getting the kids involved in the food prep process allows them to be more hands-on in making healthier choices for themselves.

"I use a product called just egg and I sauté onions and whatever veggies I have on-hand, along with soyrizo. I love doing that with half an avocado, and I find that it really sustains me for a while in the day. For lunches, I love anything in a lettuce cup, like Asian-style chicken with water chestnuts. I make a big batch and throw it in the fridge for the week and just throw it into the lettuce cups or a tortilla. With dinner, I'm big on sheet pan dinners right now. I crank the oven up to 400 and pop protein and a bunch of veggies on a sheet pan and roast it all together. "