Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West.

On Friday, the storied French fashion house ended its business partnership with West following his antisemitic comments and his ongoing defense of his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts, reports Page Six.

In a brief statement, the company said it will not be working with West any longer.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” stated the Parisain fashion house's parent company Kering.

Until his recent outbursts, West and Balenciaga enjoyed a lucrative partnership. He collaborated with Demna Gvasalia, the company’s creative director, on their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collections and on the “Donda 2” listening parties.

Before the official announcement, West’s image was removed from Balenciaga's website. West's Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga pieces have also been scrubbed from Gap’s website.

The termination of Balenciaga’s partnership with West is just the latest response to his offensive remarks on various platforms. George Floyd’s family is planning to file a $250 million lawsuit against West after comments he made about Floyd's death on the Drink Champs podcast.

The Anti-Defamation League urged Adidas to end its partnership with the rapper/designer on Thursday.

Currently, West’s 10-year contract with Adidas is also “under review.”