Banana Republic recently tapped with model and designer Liya Kebede on a capsule collection for the fashion brand. She will be re-imagining her favorite pieces from the brand's archive, including a safari dress, utility jumpsuit, workwear jacket, vintage pant, silk henley, vintage jacket and vintage trench.

Kebede is no stranger to designing. She is the founder of Lemlem, a chic line of ready-to-wear staples crafted by artisans of her native country of Ethiopia.

"It was such a treat for me to walk through the aisles of the Banana Republic Archives to see so many incredible pieces from the past, giving me a sense of discovery as I went through the process of selecting pieces for the collection," says Kebede of her collaboration with Banana Republic. "Selecting the pieces was actually quite difficult as I found so many that I loved. I wanted to select pieces from the Banana Republic Archive that allowed people to feel liberated and strong in their clothes, a sort of purpose in their stride, ready for the world."

Pieces from the limited edition collection range up to $300 and can be purchased on bananarepublic.com.

Banana Republic Uma Denim Trench Coat Price: $270 Shop at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Finola Bouclé Cargo Jacket Price: $300 Shop at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Astral Silk Crepe Tunic Price: $150 Shop at Banana Republic

Banana Republic Mare Wide-leg Pant Price: $150 Shop at Banana Republic