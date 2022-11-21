Last night, the American Music Awards returned for another celebration of the year's hottest achievements in music.

Artists like Nicki Minaj, Drake and Tamela Mann, represented in their respective categories and took home solo awards during the evening. However, the award show was not without controversy. Artist Chris Brown took to social media the day before to share that his performance and tribute to Michael Jackson was cancelled after weeks of planning and practice. Many rallied behind Brown and called out the production team for their last minute decision to cancel his performance.

Drama aside, pop culture's biggest artists gave electric performances and won well-deserved awards. Here are some of the most memorable moments from the evening.

Wayne Brady Hosts and Pays Tribute to Takeoff

Entertainer Wayne Brady led the AMA ceremony as host for the night. Brady riffed with audience members about the evening's performances and showing off his Dancing With The Stars chops alongside his partner Witney Carson. Later in the evening, he took a moment to pay tribute to the life and legacy Takeoff, a member of the Migos who was killed in Houston on October 31, 2022

GloRilla Rocks the AMA Stage for the First Time

Receiving her first American Music Award nomination this year, GloRilla performed alongside Cardi B to deliver a hyped up performance of their hit track "Tomorrow 2." The Memphis-born rapper has had a spectacular year. This was her first Grammy award nomination.

Beyoncé Snags Three R&B Awards

Queen Bey won two awards for her newest album Renaissance. While the body of work spanned a variety of genres, Beyoncé received awards for the Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B Album categories. She won her first AMA award in 2003.

Lil Baby Performed an Energetic Medley

In his usual too cool for school fashion, Lil Baby performed two of his latest and popular songs "California Breeze" and "In A Minute." With an equally chill ambiance and a live band, fans were on their feet for the whole set, following along to every lyric.

"Mr. Morale" Kendrick Lamar Receives Awards for His Latest Project

Kendrick Lamar took home two awards during this year's AMAs. Lamar won Favorite Hip-Hop Album for his most recent project Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers as well as the title for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist. The album is Lamar's first in five years.

Lionel Richie Was Presented With the Icon Award

Presented by longtime friend and fellow musician Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie received the coveted Icon Award. Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and other artists honored Richie with renditions of his popular hits