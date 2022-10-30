EBONY's 2022 Power 100 exuded the magnificence of Black culture through honoring those who have committed to positively moving it forward. Hosted at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California, Black Hollywood's best and brightest set the tone and celebrated the splendor of Black achievement. An evening as phenomenal will forever live in the hearts and minds of all who attended and were honored for their efforts to Move Black Forward.

Here are a few of the greatest moments from the illustrious evening.

Tony Award Winner Myles Frost Brought The Heat In An Opening Performance

With Michael Jackson' signature vocals and moves, actor and singer Myles Frost kicked off the event with gusto. While performing, it was abundantly clear that Frost was not only the best person to star as Jackson on Broadway, but that his star potential was only just beginning. The crowd jammed along side him as he embodied the aura and talent of Jackson.

Amber Ruffin Led the Evening With Grace and Laughter

Amber Ruffin has the most perfect comedic timing and flair. With a balance of commentary, truth and wit, the comedian and light night host keeps you on your toes while indulging the audience with thoughts they may have conceived but ever spoke aloud. With a seam-bustingly hilarious opening monologue and seriously funny commentary throughout the evening, Ruffin was a genuine treat and a fantastic choice to push the festivities along.

The Cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Revealed A Special Surprise

Fresh off of the premiere if their latest Black Panther installment, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright graciously accepted the For The Culture Award while paying homage to their late brother and comrade Chadwick Boseman. While acknowledging the challenge that coms with publicly speaking about Boseman while simultaneously striving to uplift his legacy, Wright paid a beautiful tribute to his work, the impact of the film since it's release and continuing to push forward a project they love and deeply believe in.

While accepting the award, the cast's upcoming EBONY cover was released show them on the cover in a vibrant atmosphere.

Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper Jones Reminded Us That Black Lives Do, Indeed, Matter

The respective mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery Tamika Palmer and Wanda Cooper-Jones, accepted the Social Justice Award. Following a riveting and chill-inducing introduction from actor and activist Kendrick Sampson, the two mothers reminded the audience of the importance of uplifting their children's legacies and that the fight still continues for our community. Their tenacity and strength was a much needed reminder of the resilience of our community and of our collective power,

A Slowed Down Melody of Tobe Nwigwe's Dopest Hits

If it's one thing Tobe Nwigwe is gonna do, it's bring the house down. Giving slower renditions of his most popular songs such as Catfish Blackened With Grits and Fye Fye (At The Crib), Nwigwe's mint green aesthetic mixed with the soulfulness of his background singers and dopeness of his wife made for an entrancing and exciting performance. An added bit of sweetness came from a brief appearance of his children.