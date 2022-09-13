As award season begins to come to a close, the 2022 Emmy Awards highlighted the best talent across Hollywood. With a red carpet that was adorned with some of the most stunning pieces of fashion, the night continued to exude excellence with the awarding of some of our favorites in television.

Here are some of our favorite moments from throughout the evening:

Keenan Thompson Hosts the Ceremony

The comedian who already falls into a legendary category of his own hosted the evening and brought his classic humor and wit to the ceremony.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Her First Emmy

OG Diva and beloved actress Sheryl Lee Ralph wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. The crowd erupted in fierce applause in praise during her emotional and riveting speech which she led in song. This is a first in her illustrious career.

Lizzo Proves That She Was One to "Watch Out For" With Her Win

Continuing her well-deserved rise, Lizzo took home an Emmy for her work on Amazon Prime's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Despite trials and negativity, Lizzo continues to shine and prove that she cannot be stopped.

Jerrod Carmichael's Truth Lands Him the Emmy For Best Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael's intimate and cinematically pleasing comedy special Rothaniel exposed more than just his real first name. The comedian has received praise for utilizing his platform share his own truth about his family and sexuality.

Boss Lady Quinta Brunson Wins Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series

From YouTube sketches to the Emmys, Quinta Brunson's trajetory has proved that hard work and patience will rule in the end. This is the first Emmy award for the break out star of Abbott Elementary, which has since taken the country by storm for its relatable depiction of teachers in a public school system.

Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Euphoria star took home an Emmy for her significant work on the HBO series which has garnered an assortment of praise for her execution of emotionally complex teen Rue.