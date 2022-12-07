Powered by popular opinion, the People's Choice Awards returned to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment. With awards given out in the genres of movies, music, television and pop culture, the show brought out many of our favorite Hollywood stars. As the trajectory of entertainment continues to shift with the steady emergence of social media, the evening saw a variety of celebrities mixing and mingling under one roof. Attendees such as Pretty Vee, Dwayne Wade, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Billy Porter graced the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet as well.

Here are three of the best moments from the award show.

Keenan Thompson Hosts For the Second Time

Comedian Keenan Thompson kicked off the People's Choice Awards in a hilarious fashion only he could execute. Cracking jokes about the viral success of "Corn Kid" and the weirdest movie moments of the year, Keenan seamlessly led the award show and kept the audience's energy up throughout.

Latto Won Best New Artist

At award shows like these, proper representation is frequently discussed. Although Black folks majorly move popular culture and entertainment forward globally, they are not fully recognized for their achievements. Because of this, it was nice to see that Latto be awarded as Best New Artist. She has had a breakout year and after years of work, her talents are finally being highlighted.

Kevin Hart Won Best Comedy Act of 2022

Hart's new tour Reality Check earned his the award for Best Comedy Act this year. The tour has received tremendous feedback from fans across the country and Hart continues to shine for his comedic talent.

Serena Williams Was Awarded Gamechanger Of 2022 Award

The "Greatest Of All Time" Serena Williams was given the Gamechanger of 2022 award. After announcing her retirement earlier this year and competing for the last time, the world has reflected on the magnificence of Williams's career and how she impacted the sports realm.

Megan Markle's Archetypes Named Pop Podcast of 2022.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the weekly podcast Archetypes early this year. Featured exclusively on Spotify, the show explores historical depictions of women and culture throughout time while getting insight from influential leaders of today. Guests of the show have included Serena Williams, Michaela Jaé, Issa Rae and EBONY's Power 100 Media Mavens awardee Ziwe.

Lizzo Accepts The People's Champion Award

Presented by her mother, Lizzo accepted the People's Champion Award. Embodying what it means to be a true icon, she shared the stage with 17 activists—including EBONY's 2022 Power 100 Social Justice Award Honoree Tamika Palmer— to amplify their voices and missions. Lizzo said each of their names and shared their work to champion the people within their communities in an emotional tribute to the power of the people. She has had an action-packed year with many highs and lows, and she deserves her flowers. Without a doubt, Lizzo's moving speech was the greatest highlight of the evening.