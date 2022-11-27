Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, the Soul Train Awards had the swag, vocal talent and charisma traditionally associated with R&B and Soul music. With projects that have defined the genre throughout the year, artists such as Steve Lacy, Beyoncé, The Isley Brothers and more took home awards for their artistic feats this year. Prior to the show, Tank, LeToya Luckett, Reginae Carter and actress Novi Brown hosted varying segments of the Soul Train Award Red Carpet Special. Yung Baby Tate, J. Holiday and others performed for the crowd and got the party started.

Here are few of the most fire moments form the 2022 Soul Train Awards show this year.

Muni Long Wins the Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award

Priscilla Renea, known professionally as Muni Long, received her flowers for her pen game, most notably on the song hours and hours. In her acceptance speech, she said that she has been writing since 8 years old and the greatest staple of success as a songwriter is being able to insert your work into the culture.

XSCAPE Receives the Lady of Soul Award

The group comprised of EBONY 2022 Power 100 Entertainment Powerhouses awardee Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott contributed majorly to the landscape of R&B. They received their flowers during the evening which culminated their achievements spanning over three decades. Reflections came from from Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, T.I. and more. They then performed a medley which represented the fullness of their discography over the years. One thing is for sure— the mics were on and these ladies have still got it.

Morris Day & The Time Accept the Legend Award

Minnesota's finest and musical pioneers Morris Day and Jerome Benton were honored with Soul Train's Legend Award. For over four decades, Morris Day & The Time have rocked stages and created bodies of work that have been loved by many generations. The honorees then performed some of their greatest hits.

Ari Lennox, Chante Moore, Coco Jones, SIR and Tank Performed Soulful Ballads

One of the greatest highlights of the Soul Train Awards each year is the showcasing of phenomenal artists to exemplify great music and talent. One of these artists was singer and newlywed Chante Moore who hit her key whistle tones and rich vocals with ease and finesse.

The Soul Cypher Brought Electric Energy

Hosted by DJ D-Nice, artists performed to a version of Michael Jackson's Human Nature to highlight the 40th anniversary of Thriller. Singers Muni Long, Durand Bernarr, Alex Vaughn and Tasha Cobbs Leonard gave dynamite freestyles that showed off their unique styles and musicality.