One of the first award shows of the year, the 28th Critics Choice Awards celebrated the most remarkable films released over the past year. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) awarded actors and actresses from their slate of movies that they felt best encapsulated distinction in film and television. After our favorite celebs dazzled on the red carpet, they took to the award ceremony to honor their peers.

Here is a round-up of some of the best moments from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Giancarlo Esposito Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Recognized for his outstanding work in Better Call Saul, Giancarlo Esposito was awarded the Critics Choice Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his role as Gus Fringe. The series also won the Best Drama Series award during the evening.

Niecy Nash-Betts Awarded For Her Performance In Dahmer

Niecy Nash-Betts gave an emotional and uplifting speech while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Nash-Betts was recognized for her performance as Glenda Cleveland in Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



Sheryl Lee Ralph Snags Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

In another moving acceptance speech, Sheryl Lee Ralph received her flowers for her role as Barbara Howard in the hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. The show also won Best Comedy Series during the ceremony.

Ruth E. Carter and Angela Bassett Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter took home the award for Best Costume Design For her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Continuing in Black excellence, Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda in the Marvel film.

Janelle Monáe Recipient of the SeeHer Award

Actress and singer Janelle Monáe was honored for her activism and authenticity with the SeeHer award tonight. The SeeHer award was created to honor an actress who embodies positive imagery and gender equity through storytelling. Past recipients of the award include Halle Berry, Zendaya and Viola Davis.