The 5th annual Urban One Honors aired in celebration of MLK Day. With guests ranging from Bobby Brown, Rowland Martin, Pharrell, Angie Stone and more, the audience was in great company. Hosted by Tank and backstage host LeToya Luckett, the show maintained an emphasis of Black unity and focus on exemplary talent across Black culture. Several HBCU students graced the audience and represented for their respective schools with grace as well.

Here are some of the best moments from the 5th Urban One Honors award show.

Homage to 50 Years of Hip Hop

Kicked off by the iconic DJ Spinderella, the show began with a tribute to five decades of Hip Hop. With songs from LL Cool J, Kool Moe Dee, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh and Salt N Peppa, the crowd turned up to celebrate the cultural movement's accomplishments. The kept the energy going as they provided a sonic journey of Hip Hop from through the years and the impact it's had on our community.

Pharrell Williams Honored With Music Innovation Honor

Presented by his friend and collaborator Pusha T, Pharrell took the stage to accept the Music Innovation award. He took time to reflect on his beginnings and thank those in the room who "opened doors" for him as an artist. He also thanked Cathy Hughes for her vision in creating TV ONE.

LL Cool J Honored With the Entertainment Icon Honor

Rev. Run saluted his brother and Hollis, Queens native LL Cool J with the Entertainment Icon Honor. The award celebrated his 35-year career trajectory, encapsulating music, television and books. He thanked Rev. Run for taking him under his wing as a young artist while also expressing his gratitude to Kool Moe Dee as "generation 1 as a fan and generation 1.5 as an artist." He left an inspiring word for those working to accomplish their goals, reminding them that "dreams don't have a deadline" and that "anything is possible."

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Given the Lifetime Achievement Honor

Presented by Roland Martin and Keisha Lance Bottoms, Congresswoman Waters excitedly took to the stage to accept her award and reflect on her career. She elucidated on the importance of our community "reclaiming our time" and the disbelief of her career bringing her to where she is today.

David and Tamela Mann Celebrated With the Inspirational Impact Honor

Power couple David and Tamela Mann were presented with the Inspirational Impact Honor from actor Lamman Rucker. Keke Wyatt performed a medley for the two to commemorate this award, including Tamela's hit song "Take Me To the King." Filled with pride and thankfulness, the Manns accepted the award with a testimony about how far they have come in their lives and careers, both respectively and as a unit.

Bobby Brown Given His Flowers and Receives the Phoenix Honor

Innovator of New Jack Swing and legendary artist Bobby Brown was presented the inaugural Phoenix Honor by his son Landon Brown. Tearfully, Brown watched the montage about his life and accepted his award onstage. He shared that he has much more to accomplish in his life and looks forward to doing more in the future.

Those We Lost In 2022 Were Remembered

In a moving and beautiful montage, the Urban One Honors took time to pay tribute to those who left us over the past year. From Sydney Portier to Takeoff, the audience and those watching at home were able to have a moment to remember their wonderful talents and the impacts they had on our community.